Olivia Collins’ standout junior season for the Gallatin girls soccer team has been recognized on a national level.
Collins was named last week as the 2021-22 Gatorade Montana Girls Soccer Player of the Year after a season in which she scored 19 goals and had eight assists while helping the Raptors advance to the Class AA state championship game in just the program’s second year.
“I think it’s amazing. It’s incredible. It speaks to how hard she’s worked and how hard the team has worked in its second year as a new program,” Raptors head coach Joel Ganey said. “To get the recognition is awesome. The success the team has had, the success Olivia has had, it’s lots of hard work that’s been recognized.”
Collins said she was initially “shocked” by the honor, but she found room to be proud of herself also. The Raptors lost by just a 1-0 margin in the title game against Billings West last season, so Collins is more concerned about getting the team back to that stage.
“Awards are obviously great to get and they mean something, but at the same time they don’t mean everything,” she said. “I’m just going to keep working hard. Even though this is a great step and a great thing to happen, I’m still going to continue to work hard because there’s more that I can accomplish.”
Collins is quickly racking up accolades. She was the Eastern AA Player of the Year in her sophomore and junior seasons as well as an all-state selection both seasons. She was the 2021-22 AA Player of the Year. And she has been an academic all-state pick three times.
The rising senior scored four goals and had two assists during her freshman season at Bozeman High and followed it up with 23 goals and four assists as a sophomore once Gallatin opened. In her junior year, she scored against every opponent she faced over the course of the season, and she had at least one goal in each of the team’s three playoff games leading up to the final. Gallatin finished with a 12-2-4 record.
“It’s not just me, but it’s also my teammates and Joel and the soccer program that have helped me,” Collins said. “The way we practice and the way we train and get along, it creates a great environment and it’s really an environment where players can grow and thrive. Not only the high school program, but clubs like Gallatin Elite and Blitzz and clubs I’ve played for in the past. They just foster players’ growth, and that’s been really important in me developing as a player.”
Her ascent as a player in the state has not gone unrecognized by those who have to coach against her.
“What Olivia has done the past two seasons has been really amazing,” Billings Skyview head coach Cam Icenoggle said in a press release announcing her award. “Every coach in the conference knew the key to getting results against Gallatin was to try to control Olivia, and she still averaged more than a goal a game and became even better at picking out her teammates. There was pressure on her every single game this past season to create for her team and she consistently delivered.”
As a sophomore, Collins also joined the Boise Thorns of the Elite Clubs National League, the highest level of girls youth soccer.
She has been exposed to a different and faster style of play with that club, which has only helped her develop further. It is also through the Thorns that she met Max Weber, an assistant women’s soccer coach at Boise State. He coaches the club team and has recruited Collins to the Broncos program, where she verbally committed last fall.
That recruitment process consisted of a visit to a Boise State camp and a tour of the campus.
“It felt like a second home,” Collins said.
Collins said she also considered Montana and Gonzaga as options for her college years, but she ultimately felt the most comfortable with Weber and Boise State.
“It was easy to talk to him. He was available a lot of the time,” she said. “I was talking to other coaches as well, but I had the strongest connection with Max and I knew Boise was the place for me.”
Collins said she plans to officially sign with Boise State as soon as she’s allowed to. The window for her to sign opens on Nov. 9.
She said she’s currently interested in studying to become a sports psychologist, but she admitted with a laugh that could easily change.
Academic success and community service are also taken into consideration for the Gatorade award. The press release highlighted her 3.96 GPA and various volunteering efforts.
“I realized that if I want to succeed in soccer I also have to succeed in other aspects of my life because soccer’s important but at the end of the day we’re student-athletes,” Collins said. “It’s really important to balance all aspects of your life.”
For her senior season, Collins is focused on the goal of reaching the state championship game yet again.
“I think we can. Last year we pushed ourselves really hard, and that’s how we got to the championship game,” she said. “I personally have a lot of expectations for our team because I know we can succeed, and I know we can all work hard to get there. Everybody has expectations for our team. It was our second year as a program and getting to that championship game was pretty amazing considering that. Even though we lost some seniors, I think we have the potential to fill some of those gaps and really come back again strong this next year.”