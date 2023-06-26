Olivia Collins often made the game look effortless, her skills and accomplishments hiding just how much pressure she was feeling.
During a season in which she led the state in goals and scored in every game, she said the weight of expectations followed her.
“Sometimes it got the best of me or influenced my performance or my mindset and stuff like that,” Collins said. “So sometimes it made the game more stressful than anything else, but ultimately, I was able to just trust my ability and just keep working hard.”
By managing to disregard the outside voices and trust her training, Collins turned in one of the finest girls soccer seasons Montana has ever seen this past fall, capping a dominating career at Gallatin High.
In addition to her 42 goals, she had nine assists and was a driving factor in the Raptors’ 15-0-2 season that ended with the school’s first soccer state championship. The 15 wins tied for the third-most in Class AA history.
All year, Collins believed she had to perform well, not only for herself and for her teammates and coaches, but to prove to others who hadn’t seen her play that her game was worthy of so much attention and acclaim.
By setting scoring records and winning a state championship, Collins delivered on those expectations. And in the end, her stress had been replaced by joy.
“The entire season, it's going to be something I remember for a long time — just thinking about how much fun it was and how competitive,” Collins said. “It's kind of surreal, but now thinking about it, looking back and just seeing how much work we put in and how much we grew as a team and as friends, it makes sense that we won. I can’t really see it going any other way.”
Collins reflected on her senior season on Friday evening, hours after learning she had won the Montana Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year award for the second consecutive year — her storied career gaining another highlight. She joined Helena Capital’s Wendy Stuker (in 1998-99 and 1999-2000) as the only players to earn the honor twice since the award was introduced in 1997.
“I always go back to this: my whole team and the effort we all put in, I definitely couldn't have had the success I did without them and without everyone putting in their best effort and trying to improve,” Collins said. “I do give credit to my team and (head coach Joel Ganey) and all our coaches for just really pushing me this season and having me set high goals for myself.”
Collins now has two of Gallatin's four Gatorade awards. Garret Coley, now at Montana State, won for boys track and field in 2021-22, and Claire Rutherford won for girls cross country this past fall.
As a freshman at Bozeman High in 2019, Collins scored a hat trick in one of her first varsity games, prompting Hawks head coach Erika Cannon to say, “She definitely is ready for this level.” Collins added one more goal that year, but more would come quickly as she transitioned to Gallatin in 2020.
She led the state in goals as a sophomore (23, with three assists) and was second in goals as a junior (19, with eight assists) on a Raptors team that made it to the state championship game for the first time. Collins was named Eastern AA Player of the Year both seasons.
As a senior, she took her game to another level and the Raptors rose with her. She had 33 goals and eight assists during the regular season and then added nine more scores and another assist in a three-game playoff run.
“Olivia Collins exceeded all expectations for this season,” Cannon said in a press release announcing the Gatorade award on Friday. “As an opposing coach, you like to think that no one player can beat you, but Olivia was definitely that one player. She is a pure goal scorer who creates great opportunities for herself and she finishes them almost every time she gets in front of goal.”
Collins scored twice in Gallatin’s 3-1 championship game victory against Missoula Sentinel in October, and she was again named Eastern AA Player of the Year after the season.
“It's cool to see her recognized again,” Ganey said of the Gatorade award. “The season she had was pretty unreal, pretty phenomenal. Even better than when she won it last year, significantly better, so it's really cool to see her recognized for it.”
Collins’ 42 goals as a senior set the Class AA record for one season, and she finished her career with 88 goals, which is the second-most ever in Class AA behind Capital’s Heather Olson (91 from 1993-96). Collins also had 23 assists in her career, making her one of 31 Class AA players ever with 20 or more.
“I think she set a good benchmark, not only for stats, but in the way that she approached training, approached school,” Ganey said, highlighting her 3.98 GPA. “Just the way she approached everything and as a model of behavior that way, I think is something awesome for our players to look up to and aspire to.”
During the winter, Collins was in the weight room preparing for her senior track season, which was also a success. At the state meet in May, she placed fourth in the 400 meters (59.76 seconds), sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (46.90) and third in the long jump (17 feet, 11.5 inches) while also contributing to a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay and a state championship in the 4x400 relay.
Next up for Collins is attending Boise State and playing soccer for the Broncos. She’s undecided on what she would like to major in, but she knows she’d like to minor in ethnic or global studies. On the field, she’s looking forward to a higher level of play and challenging herself to get better.
“I think I'm ready for that, and I'm ready to be pushed,” she said. “And I've gotten to know a lot of the girls on the team. I like them all, so I think it's just gonna be a really fun time and I can't wait.”
Collins has achieved so much already, but in college she anticipates having to work harder so she can reach bigger goals.
“The work I've put in and the work my team has put in, it's really good to see it pay off, and I'm proud of myself and everything I have accomplished, and I'm proud of my team,” she said. “But at the same time, I'm aware that I still have a lot to improve on and a lot of ways I can grow in.
“I am looking forward to (college) because I think I'll face a lot of new challenges, but then a lot of new opportunities too, that will help me do that. So, I'm proud, but I'm not going to settle here.”
Once she’s left Bozeman, Collins will be rooting from afar for the Raptors to defend their state championship. Doing so will mean the pressure of scoring goals will fall to someone else. Meanwhile, as a freshman in college, Collins anticipates a version of the game that is free of the expectations she faced the last three years.
“It’s kind of like a fresh start to create a new reputation, I guess, at Boise,” she said, “and just kind of leave this one behind for other people to remember.”
