Gallatin junior Noah Dahlke qualified for the state meet in the 100 meters on Saturday with a winning time of 11.09 seconds, pacing the field in a dual home meet against Billings Senior.
Dahlke also won the 200 in 22.86 seconds, which was just .06 seconds away from the qualifying time.
Gallatin’s boys lost to Senior 75.5-68.5. The Raptors girls lost 85-50.
Nikolas Udstuen won the 400 in 51.88 seconds, and Thomas Hicks won the 800 in 2:02.58. Tyler Gilman won the 110 hurdles in 16.36 seconds. Gallatin’s success also extended to the longer distances, where Carson Steckelberg won the 1,600 (4:36.95) and Alaric Skjelver won the 3,200 (11:15.28).
The 1,600 relay team of Nash Coley, Thomas Hicks, Garrett Dahlke and Udstuen won in 3:32.25. Coley also won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 6 inches. Adain Benz won the triple jump with a mark of 37-3, and Landry Cooley won the javelin with a throw of 152-9.
On the girls side, Lily MacFarlane won the 800 (2:25.29) and the 1,600 (5:29.89). Whitney Schlender won the 100 hurdles in 16.95 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 51.44 seconds. Schlender also won the high jump (5-3).
The 400 relay team of Cadence Ferreira, Lauren Matthews, Lydia Allen and Natalia Antonucci won in 51.56 seconds.
Tesse Kamps won the shot put with a toss of 38-9, setting a personal record and exceeding the state qualifying mark by more than 3 feet. Molly O’Connor won the javelin with a mark of 97-2.
