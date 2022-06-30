Garret Coley’s tremendous versatility was on display all season long, and when it came time to put it all together on the biggest stage, he delivered.
Two individual Class AA titles and two other podium finishes at the state meet in May brought the Gallatin senior’s year to a fitting end.
Coley was rewarded further this week as he was recognized as the 2021-22 Gatorade Montana Boys Track and Field Player of the Year on Wednesday.
“It’s amazing. I don’t know how to put it into words,” he said of the honor. “It’s a great feeling. That’s the only way I know how to describe it, knowing I’ll be a part of that (group of winners) for a while.”
Coley was certainly deserving of the recognition. At the state meet, he came away with a personal record and first-place finish in the long jump (23 feet, 1 inch) as well as the top spot in the high jump (6-4). He added a third-place showing in the 110-meter hurdles (personal record 14.99 seconds) and a sixth-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (40.51 seconds).
Although the Gatorade award is a mark of his personal accomplishments, Coley made it clear he was equally proud of the third-place finish for the Raptors boys team at state.
“Everybody performed at an amazing level,” he said. “Everyone ended up showing out.”
Coley said he learned about his Gatorade award a couple of weeks ago. He was initially surprised because of how many other worthy candidates there were across the state.
“I honestly didn't think that was something within reach with the athletes out there this year,” he said. “There were some pretty crazy competitors.”
Raptors head coach Chantel Jaeger-Smith agreed that the competition was quite stiff. But she added that Coley’s win speaks to the impressive and consistent nature of his season. And for the award to go to somebody from a school in its second year made it that much sweeter.
“It shows that these kids, despite being part of such a new program, can definitely show up,” Jaeger-Smith said. “There were a lot of candidates who would have been suited for this award this year. It was a very competitive field. But at the same time, I think everybody who is around Garret Coley was not surprised to hear the news this morning.
“He’s just so diverse and so competitive and he’s a goal-getter and he gets after it.”
Jaeger-Smith said she will be glad to have Coley as an example of what kind of success can be achieved in the burgeoning Gallatin track and field team.
“I think it will set the tone for the future of this program and show we’re hitting the ground running,” she said. “He’s definitely leaving a legacy for the future of Raptor track and field for years to come.”
The Gatorade award also takes into consideration academic success and community service efforts. Coley’s GPA was listed as 3.23, and he has volunteered locally with the Special Olympics and as a youth track coach.
Coley said his success is due in part to the environment geared toward growth that has been in place since Gallatin opened.
“It really goes back to our culture in all the sports programs really,” he said. “If you look at all of them, it kind of shines through. I mean, Olivia Collins just won Gatorade Player of the Year for soccer, and that’s crazy. It’s amazing how well the coaches, the teachers, any sort of advisor has prepared us for anything — more than just sports even.”
Coley will hope to take what he’s learned in high school and transfer it to his college years. He wrapped up a three-day orientation at Montana State this week. He plans to study civil engineering in the coming years while competing for the Bobcats track and field team.
Coley is working a few jobs this summer while also keeping up with the summer workout program required by MSU. Once school begins in the fall, he’ll move into a residence hall and the workouts will become more intense.
As somebody who has lived in the same house his entire life, he is looking forward to the upcoming changes to his life.
“I’ve always been in the same spot,” he said. “It’s time for me to try something new, and I’m really excited for that.”
Jaeger-Smith, a former MSU sprinter, said she’s looking forward to seeing what Coley accomplishes at the collegiate level.
“I definitely don’t think this is the last we’ll hear of Garret Coley,” she said.