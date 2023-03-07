Early in his high school career, Everett Heusel attended a football camp at nearby Montana State.
As the camp progressed, he realized there might be some potential to play at the next level. That “opened the door,” he said, and made him want to work even harder to reach his goals.
“I knew that I wanted to do it and it’s a big step up from high school, but I’ve already kind of implemented that lifestyle,” Heusel said. “Getting ready for my senior year, I put a lot of work in and it’s obviously going to be a step up from (high school), but I’m getting ready for that.”
Heusel’s work over the past four years — especially the past three at Gallatin High — made his dreams a reality when Heusel officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Mary (North Dakota) on Tuesday.
“It feels great,” Heusel said. “I’m excited to get started with this new program and figure out their kinks and everything that they’ve got going on.”
Heusel said he was considering several schools at the Division III level, but none offered his preferred major of mechanical engineering. He also fell in love with the atmosphere at UM.
“The coaches were great. I just really liked how united the team was,” Heusel said. “The weight room and everything about it was just awesome.”
Heusel also credited the Gallatin football program for getting him to this point. That includes his work in the weight room and the level of competition among his coaches and teammates. Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said Heusel has been “a grinder,” noting how much Heusel has improved since his sophomore year.
Chandler added that Heusel was key to the Raptors’ run to the Class AA semifinals this past fall, whether it was run blocking on offense or getting after opposing quarterbacks while lined up at defensive end.
“I think every week his role kind of grew a little bigger in terms of offense and defense,” Chandler said. “He was definitely a big part of that and did a great job for us in the variety of roles that he played for us.”
Heusel should “climb the ladder relatively quickly” at UM, Chandler added, based on the senior’s work ethic. Chandler said that’s also a byproduct of how Gallatin runs its program — a “process” that includes work on the field, in the weight room and at offseason camps.
“It’s not like we just show up and play on Friday nights,” Chandler said. “There’s a lot of work that has to be put in and I know he loved that process, and college is going to be even a bigger jump in terms of sometimes it might feel like a job. But I think he’ll be well-suited and prepared to take on that challenge.”
Addiley Lloyd signs to play golf at South Dakota School of Mines
Initially, Addiley Lloyd was planning to end her golf career at the high school level.
She’d been considering playing golf in college and had been emailing coaches since her junior year. But after not finding the right fit, she thought about attending bigger schools.
That’s when South Dakota School of Mines and Technology head coach Luke Wheeler started reaching out. Lloyd’s older brother, Ramey, is a freshman there and Addiley went with him on a visit when he committed last year. Wheeler started recruiting Addiley soon after.
“And then when (Wheeler) started talking to me, that was like, ‘Oh, I can go play golf in college,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd committed to SDSM last fall and officially signed her letter of intent during a ceremony Tuesday. She’s “very excited” to compete in college and credits Gallatin golf for preparing her mentally to play at the next level. Lloyd will also major in chemistry at SDSM.
Arguably the most exciting part, though, is reuniting with Ramey on the golf course.
“I’m excited to go play with my brother again, even though we won’t go to all the same tournaments,” Lloyd said. “There’s some that they go to that are the same and it’s going to be like the four years of high school golf, again, with him.”
