Nate Laslovich started doing the mental math. Gallatin’s head coach called the dual meet an emotional roller-coaster. The Raptors were tied with Belgrade heading into the final bout Friday.
With the spotlight on the mat and the rest of the lights turned off in the Raptors’ gym, freshman heavyweight Oakley Woody faced off against the Panthers’ Raiden Kline.
With the two teams locked at 36 points apiece, the battle decided the match.
When Woody pinned Kline, the rest of Gallatin’s team jumped and screamed. The Raptors took down an opponent from just a few miles away 42-36 and won their first dual in school history.
“These kids have been working super hard,” Laslovich said. “Recently, they’ve been fighting really hard in duals. I think they were starting to see it pay off a little bit. This was just a huge night for our whole program.”
In addition to Woody, Gallatin leaned on wins from Isaiah Christensen (103 pounds), Eli Vanderpool (132), Kameron Amende (138), Lily Schultz (145), Felix Peterson (152) and Aiden Martin (182).
Gallatin's Oakley Woody takes on Belgrade's Raiden Kline in a 285-pound match on Friday at Gallatin High.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Since Gallatin doesn’t have any seniors and only three juniors, the Raptors haven’t set many goals this season, Laslovich said. They want to wrestle as best they can to find out how they stack up. More specific goals will likely come after that.
Friday’s victory gave Gallatin a taste of success.
“It shows their heart and how hard they fight,” Laslovich said. “I think it’s contagious. They know we’re going to be good. It’s just how long it’s going to take. Tonight showed it’s going to be sooner than later.”
At 145 pounds, Schultz pinned her opponent in a bout Laslovich said Gallatin needed to win. As individual wins bounced back and forth, intensity grew. The coach called it an electric atmosphere as the limited crowd cheered.
Since Laslovich has 16 years of experience coaching in Bozeman, he approached Friday’s dual like business as usual. But he praised Belgrade’s team and pointed out how a win against a program like the Panthers’ can elevate the Raptors.
To close the dual, Woody delivered the win.
After spending the beginning of the season trying to find out the skill level of wrestlers on the team, Laslovich viewed Friday’s win as an indication of how good Gallatin can eventually become.
“I think it’s motivational,” Laslovich said. “It’s good for kids to believe in themselves. Success breeds success. When you have some, you start going, you can have more. You just have to work.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at
pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.