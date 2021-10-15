Gallatin volleyball sweeps past Great Falls By Chronicle Staff Oct 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin earned a 3-0 victory on Thursday against Great Falls, winning by set scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-19. The Raptors improved to 12-8 overall and 6-4 in Eastern AA play. Addie Swanson tallied 27 assists and four service aces. Makyah Albrecht led the team with 10 kills and added three blocks. Taylor Speake and Keaton Lynn followed with six and five kills, respectively. Lynn also added three aces. Cadence Lundgren led the Raptors with five blocks. Molly O'Connor collected nine digs and had three aces. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Great Falls Ace Keaton Lynn Gallatin Sport Volleyball Kill Addie Swanson Assist Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets