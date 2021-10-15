Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Gallatin earned a 3-0 victory on Thursday against Great Falls, winning by set scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-19. The Raptors improved to 12-8 overall and 6-4 in Eastern AA play. 

Addie Swanson tallied 27 assists and four service aces. Makyah Albrecht led the team with 10 kills and added three blocks. Taylor Speake and Keaton Lynn followed with six and five kills, respectively. Lynn also added three aces. 

Cadence Lundgren led the Raptors with five blocks. Molly O'Connor collected nine digs and had three aces. 

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you