Gallatin volleyball sweeps Great Falls to stay alive in Eastern AA Divisional By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Nov 5, 2021

Gallatin kept its season alive Friday with a sweep of Great Falls High in a loser-out game at the Eastern AA Divisional in Billings.After losing to fifth-seeded Billings Senior in the opener on Thursday, the fourth-seeded Raptors took quick care of the Bison by recording identical set scores of 25-11."The girls had fun the entire game, that was the main thing," Raptors head coach Ashley Obstar said. "Of course it's easier to have fun when you're winning, but they did a good job of playing consistently. Even when Great Falls was playing really scrappy, our girls would play composed." Gallatin tallied nine aces against Great Falls, led by Taylor Speake's four and Ryann Eddins' two. Speake also led the team with a pair of blocks.Addie Swanson facilitated the offense with 23 assists. Makyah Albrecht put down 10 kills. Keaton Lynn added seven kills, and Cadence Lundgren had six. Molly O'Connor led with 10 digs. Swanson had six, and Eddins had five."They served aggressively and made low errors," Obstar said. "Everybody showed up this morning."Great Falls, the eighth seed, saw its season end. The Raptors advance to another loser-out game at 9 a.m. Saturday. With a win there, Gallatin would qualify for the state tournament."The thing we need the most for tomorrow's match," Obstar said, "either against Bozeman or against (Billings) West will be serve-receive. If we can get our offense running, we can hang with a lot of teams."

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670.