Gallatin won against Great Falls High on Tuesday by set scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-14. 

Cadence Lundgren led the Raptors with 11 kills and 3.5 blocks. Jaeli Jenkins had four aces and nine digs. Ashlyn Cataldo added three aces as Gallatin finished with 10 as a team. 

Karsen Breeding tallied eight kills, Emma Hardman had 24 assists, Taylor Speake collected 13 digs and Hadley Holmquist supplied two blocks. 

