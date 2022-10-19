Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Gallatin won against Great Falls High on Tuesday by set scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-14.
Cadence Lundgren led the Raptors with 11 kills and 3.5 blocks. Jaeli Jenkins had four aces and nine digs. Ashlyn Cataldo added three aces as Gallatin finished with 10 as a team.
Karsen Breeding tallied eight kills, Emma Hardman had 24 assists, Taylor Speake collected 13 digs and Hadley Holmquist supplied two blocks.
