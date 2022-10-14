Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Gallatin's volleyball team earned a three-set win over Billings Skyview on Thursday, posting scores of 25-15, 25-18, 25-18.
The Raptors had 10 service aces, led by three from Karsen Breeding, who also had a team-high 15 kills. Addie Swanson tallied 32 assists to go with nine digs.
Cadence Lundgren had eight kills, and Taylor Speake collected 13 digs. Emma Hardman had 2.5 blocks while Hadley Holmquist had one.
Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.