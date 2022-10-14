Let the news come to you

Gallatin's volleyball team earned a three-set win over Billings Skyview on Thursday, posting scores of 25-15, 25-18, 25-18. 

The Raptors had 10 service aces, led by three from Karsen Breeding, who also had a team-high 15 kills. Addie Swanson tallied 32 assists to go with nine digs. 

Cadence Lundgren had eight kills, and Taylor Speake collected 13 digs. Emma Hardman had 2.5 blocks while Hadley Holmquist had one. 

