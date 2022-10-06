Let the news come to you

Billings West entered Thursday having lost just five sets all year, and Gallatin came about as close as anybody not named Billings Senior or Great Falls CMR to giving the Golden Bears another.

The Raptors held a two-point lead late in the first set on their home floor, two points away from victory, but couldn’t close. If that sequence swings in their favor, everything that followed probably plays out differently — Gallatin plays a little more confidently, West plays a little more desperately.

Instead, the Bears seized on that brief jolt of momentum and used it to sweep the Raptors by set scores of 26-24, 25-22, 25-16.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

