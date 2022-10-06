Billings West entered Thursday having lost just five sets all year, and Gallatin came about as close as anybody not named Billings Senior or Great Falls CMR to giving the Golden Bears another.
The Raptors held a two-point lead late in the first set on their home floor, two points away from victory, but couldn’t close. If that sequence swings in their favor, everything that followed probably plays out differently — Gallatin plays a little more confidently, West plays a little more desperately.
Instead, the Bears seized on that brief jolt of momentum and used it to sweep the Raptors by set scores of 26-24, 25-22, 25-16.
“We definitely executed plays a lot better this round,” Gallatin sophomore middle blocker Cadence Lundgren said, comparing the match to the teams’ first meeting, also a 3-0 West sweep, in early September. “We were able to put the ball away, our serving was a lot more consistent and aggressive and our communication was a lot better this round.”
The Bears (17-1, 7-1 Eastern AA) are a tough out, though, losing only to Senior this season in three sets on Sept. 24. West’s only other set losses came in a five-set win against Great Falls CMR on Sept. 17.
CMR, West and Senior have just four losses between them at the top of the Eastern AA standings, with Gallatin (15-4, 5-4) behind them in fourth place.
Though Thursday showed signs of progress, letting that first set slip away was indicative of what the Raptors still need to be able to do against those top teams.
“The thing with this conference is to beat the good teams you have to show up and finish plays,” Raptors head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “We can’t just have a couple good things and then not finish.”
Gallatin and West battled through 13 ties in the opening set, with neither team leading by more than three points. That margin was achieved just once, when West went ahead 17-14. The Raptors won the next three points, though, thanks to kills from Karsen Breeding and Emma Hardman, followed by a Bears attack error.
West went back ahead by two points following a kill from Kourtney Grossman and an ace from Sydney Pierce. Gallatin answered again, winning the next two points — the latter on a sneaky kill from junior setter Addie Swanson that followed an impressive dig from classmate Ashlyn Cataldo. A Breeding kill then put them ahead 20-19, but Halle Haber followed with a kill of her own.
Kills from Breeding and Jaeli Jenkins put Gallatin back ahead, 22-20, and the Raptors later held a 23-21 edge as well. After West won the next point, a Breeding attack error knotted the score. Lundgren notched a kill for a one-point edge, but a blocking error from Gallatin tied the set once more.
Pierce added another kill for West, and an attack error from Breeding ended the set.
“I think our hitters hit fairly confidently,” Gustavsen said. “The biggest thing for us was taking that step of fully believing we can do it, trusting ourselves and trusting our teammates that we could take that next step to beat a really, really good team.”
The Raptors never led in the second set, but they kept it close throughout despite allowing West to take an early 5-1 lead. Gallatin fought to get within one point at seven different junctures, but they only tied it twice — the last coming at 14-14.
In the final set, Gallatin chipped away at another early lead to create ties at 14 and 15. From that point on, though, West won 10 of the next 11 points to secure the win.
Whereas the Raptors managed to limit West’s runs in the first two sets, the Bears took over in the last half of the third.
“That was what got us in the last set, and in the first set — it was so close, but I think if we can stop that we would have won the first set definitely,” said Swanson, who had 24 assists and one ace.
It’s an issue that will have to be corrected going forward if Gallatin intends to beat the Bears in a third match — potentially at the divisional. Also vital, Gustavsen noted, will be having the confidence to compete in these types of matches with high-level opponents.
“We’ve been playing really well, and I’m really happy with how we’re coming along. We were right in it,” she said. “We’ve come a long way, but season’s not done yet. I’m glad we’ve got some time to work on some stuff and give it a go another time.”
Breeding and Jenkins led the team with eight kills each. They also had eight and six digs, respectively. Lundgren had 2.5 blocks while Breeding and Hardman each had 1.5.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.