Down by two sets, Gallatin players and fans shouted as loud as ever Tuesday night.
The Raptors, in their first-ever season, have prioritized mental toughness. This is how they battled from early deficits throughout the season. Though they fell behind early again, they remained encouraged.
When the Raptors gained an early lead in the third set, players shouted in exhilaration. Fans jumped up and down. They didn’t appear to lose confidence that they could come back, maybe because they already had this season. They went ahead and won that third set.
But Billings Senior proved to be too much. The East No. 5-seeded Broncs fought back to secure a 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24 win on Tuesday at No. 4-seeded Gallatin in the first round of the Class AA playoffs. Senior moved on to play in the second round Saturday.
“Obviously we were disappointed,” Gallatin head coach Ashley Obstar said moments after the match. “But I just watched that game, and I’m so hopeful for next year.”
The Raptors (7-8) had defeated the Broncs (8-7) twice in the regular season. But Senior was in control from the beginning of the match with a six-point lead in the beginning of the first set.
The Raptors steadily fought back, though, showing the resilience they had depended on during the season. They made emphatic blocks and impressive digs to keep plays alive.
“As the match went on,” Gallatin’s Keaton Lynn said, “we started to play like the team that we were.”
The Raptors eventually tied the set up at 20. Athletes on the bench jumped and cheered. In the first time Gallatin hosted a postseason match, energy continuously picked up in the gym.
But the Broncs, having learned from their losses to Gallatin earlier in the year, appeared well-positioned to handle the Raptors’ attack. They battled back to win the first set and then took the second as well.
That didn’t cause the Raptors or their fans to lose hope. Gallatin built an early lead in the third set, and enthusiasm for the program, even after dropping the initial two sets, remained. This is how the Raptors stole back momentum to secure the third frame.
Senior stormed back in the fourth set. Yet just a point away from a loss, the Raptors didn’t flinch. The Broncs attacked and attacked, but the Raptors fought back. After falling behind by several points, the Raptors tied the match at 24.
Still, the Broncs scored twice thereafter, ending Gallatin’s season.
Ryann Eddins led the Raptors with 11 kills and Makyah Albrecht added eight. Addie Swanson facilitated the Gallatin offense with 27 assists. Lynn and Miya Ross tied a team lead with nine blocks while Molly O’Connor chalked up 15 digs. Abbie Tietz added four aces for the Raptors.
Kendra Curtis led Senior with 10 kills while Emma Hanson totaled 30 assists and Ashley Bough contributed 18 digs.
“Them coming out so strong almost shocked us,” Ross said. “If we would’ve had a few less errors in that fourth set, we would’ve come out stronger in that fifth set.”
Between timeouts, the gym fell to near silence. Anything anybody said was audible. The limited attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic was a reminder of a season that nearly never was.
Earlier this year, the Raptors missed multiple weeks due to COVID-19 cases and contract tracing. Obstar, who contracted the virus, felt exhausted as she recovered following her self-quarantine last month.
When Gallatin returned to play, the players were even more appreciative. They had to fit in seven contests in two weeks. But as tired as Obstar and the players may have felt, the love of the sport motivated them.
“Being able to come together and have as strong of a season as we did is a blessing for all of us,” Ross said. “No matter where we’re coming from, we’re all able to come together on the court and be a team and work together no matter what circumstance. Even being down, it doesn’t matter what the score is. It matters that the people on the court have your back no matter what.”
In the Raptors’ inaugural season, without any seniors, they sought to find out exactly what they’re capable of. They displayed a high potential by securing a top-four spot in the Eastern AA.
The highlight of Gallatin’s season was its victories over crosstown rival Bozeman. In both matches against the Hawks last week, the Raptors came back after dropping the first two sets to win in five.
Obstar felt she needed to remind her young players early on that building a program would be a process. After last week, Obstar, who coached the Hawks until this year, realized the Raptors needed to set higher goals because they were exceeding their own expectations.
Initially, the Raptors hoped to earn a top-four spot at the Eastern AA Divisional tournament, which would’ve taken place at Gallatin. But because of COVID-19 concerns, the Class AA playoffs adopted a different format, one that was single elimination and included higher seeds hosting lower-seeded teams.
By securing a No. 4 seed in the Class AA playoffs, the Raptors still proved they were among the better squads in the state.
“I think we’re going to be really strong next year, not just athletically and physically, but mentally we’re going to be a lot stronger because this season really brought us together due to COVID,” Lynn said. “So I think that’s going to be a major thing next year.”
Dedication, Obstar believed, made the immediate success possible. She felt the team built chemistry instantly because of a common desire to win.
Tuesday’s result wasn’t what the Raptors were hoping for. But they saw improvements they can build on headed into the future.
“Obviously,” Ross said as Senior fans cheered in the background, “the sky’s the limit for this team.”
