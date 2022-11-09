Most members of the Gallatin volleyball team have grown up attending the all-class state tournament held at Montana State’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
This year, the Raptors will no longer be merely spectators. They will be participants, and they could not be more excited.
“I went to state last year, and it was cool to see all the great teams from both conferences,” said sophomore libero Taylor Speake, who has only lived in town for three years but was quick to take in the spectacle of the event. “It’s a cool feeling that we’re not just watching anymore. We’re actually playing in it.”
Gallatin’s teams the past two years fell short of this stage. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic created an abbreviated divisional tournament, and the Raptors lost their only match there. In 2021, Gallatin’s season ended in a divisional loser-out match in which the winner — Bozeman — advanced to the state tournament instead.
But this year’s Raptors, after losing to Bozeman in the finale of the regular season, began the divisional tournament last week in Great Falls with a win against the Hawks, setting themselves on an easier path to qualification. After suffering a loss to Billings West in the semifinals, Gallatin notched wins against Belgrade and Great Falls CMR to not only qualify for state but to also go in as the third seed from the East.
“The level of play was very heightened when we walked into that gym,” sophomore middle blocker Cadence Lundgren said of the team’s play throughout the divisional. “I feel like our confidence level also skyrocketed, especially after taking that huge win against Belgrade.”
Head coach Erika Gustavsen agreed, saying the team played more freely and with more flow against CMR, knowing it had already qualified for state. The hope going forward is to bottle that effective play while also channeling the focus needed to advance.
“It’s pretty exciting to reach the goal you set at the beginning of the season and make it to state,” she said. “The goal is to be playing your best volleyball at the state tournament.
“We’re talking a lot about having the focus of, ‘We’re here, but we’re not satisfied. We’re not done.’”
The state tournament runs four matches at the same time — one from each classification — and the environment can be a bit overwhelming, especially for players who have not experienced it on one of those four courts. It will be something Gallatin’s will have to get used to. Lundgren expects some nerves, but she also is confident that the team can overcome them.
“I think once we get going and get playing, it’s definitely going to be lifted and we’ll get into a groove,” she said.
The Raptors begin their state tournament journey at noon Thursday against Missoula Hellgate, the No. 2 seed from the West. The Knights could be considered a surprising second seed after finishing 4-7 in conference play during the regular season. But Hellgate knocked off Kalispell Glacier in three sets and Missoula Sentinel in five sets en route to the divisional championship game, where it lost to Helena Capital in three sets.
Gallatin defeated Hellgate twice at the very beginning of the season: once in three sets and once in two sets during a best-of-three format tournament. Those results don’t mean much at this point of the season, though.
“Obviously we’re both very different teams (since then),” Gustavsen said. “I really feel like at the state tournament it’s a new season. You can’t underestimate anybody.”
Still, the Raptors have film of themselves playing against this very team. That has been helpful in the preparation process.
“Being able to know where their head is at, where their idea is to put the ball and being able to know what to expect and what’s going to come back to our side of the court,” Lundgren said of the takeaways from film study.
The winner of Gallatin and Hellgate will face the winner of Billings West, the East’s top seed, and Missoula Big Sky, the West’s No. 4 seed, at 6 p.m. Thursday. Gustavsen said, though, she doesn’t want the team thinking too far ahead.
“We’re really drilling into them, ‘It’s one match at a time’ and ‘Play in the moment,’” she said. “I think sometimes the state tournament environment becomes a bigger entity than the actual match.”
Shutting out the distractions and the temptation to look ahead will be key for every team, but perhaps more so for the team making its first appearance there. As the team has practiced this week, the enormity of their accomplishment has not been forgotten.
“I am beyond proud, and I’m so thankful we get to have this opportunity to go to the state tournament. This is huge,” Lundgren said. “I’m very proud of all these girls. They really put their hearts out on the floor.”
The Raptors are hopeful their first visit to state ushers in an era of volleyball where making this far and advancing further becomes the new normal.
“I think we all have realized that we’re not just a new school anymore,” Speake said. “We’re taking this next level up, we’re going to state. We’re just building the foundation and creating a new Raptors volleyball program.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.