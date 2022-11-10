Gallatin’s first foray into the state volleyball tournament was won decisively in several different areas but none more so than at the service line.
The Raptors, the East’s No. 3 seed, dispatched Missoula Hellgate, the West’s No. 2 seed, with a tidy three-set sweep on Thursday thanks in large part to 19 service aces.
“Serving at this point of the year is a very important aspect,” senior outside hitter Jaeli Jenkins said, “and I think we’re all super focused on it.”
It certainly looked that way as Gallatin’s forceful and well-placed offerings were more often than not too much for the Knights to contend with. The Raptors, making their state tournament debut in their third season as a program, won by set scores of 25-10, 25-10, 25-16.
Much of head coach Erika Gustavsen’s messaging during the week centered on preparing for each individual match and not getting caught up in the mystique of the state tournament, where none of Gallatin’s players had ever competed.
The Raptors got comfortable quickly, earning early leads in the first two sets en route to their first win on this stage.
“Nerves are OK, you should have some nerves, it’s exciting,” Gustavsen said, “but those kind of got to go away as quickly as possible because at the end of the day it’s still a volleyball court, and it’s still the same game.”
Jenkins is the team’s only senior, but this is her only year at Gallatin after transferring following her junior year. Like her younger teammates, she hadn’t been to the state tournament before either. She thought the group collectively settled in well and added that playing at the state meet felt as good as she hoped it would.
“It definitely lived up to its expectations,” she said. “I don’t think we were as nervous as I thought we were going to be, which I think was a good thing.”
Before much time had passed, the Raptors held a 14-7 lead in the first set against the Knights.
That lead grew to 22-9 after a kill from sophomore middle blocker Cadence Lundgren. Hellgate got its final point of the set on a kill from sophomore Sophia Petrino before Gallatin closed with three straight points. A Lundgren kill followed by two aces from her at the service line gave the Raptors a 1-0 set advantage.
Lundgren tallied seven kills for the match, third on the team behind Jenkins (eight) and junior outside hitter Karsen Breeding (nine). Lundgren notched nine of the team’s 19 aces, and Jenkins supplied six.
In the second set, a Lundgren kill created an early 3-3 tie. A lift violation and a ball handling error from the Knights followed, and Jenkins scored one of her aces for a 6-3 lead. It was the beginning of an 8-0 run to take control of the set. Hellgate made a small run near the end of the set to get to double-digit points, but Gallatin led 23-6 at one point, showing just how quickly it could seize the momentum.
“We served really tough. That always helps a little bit,” Gustavsen said. “And our hitters did a pretty good job. We found openings to put the ball down, kind of mixed up some shots and overall did a good job.”
The third set was the most competitive, with the teams largely trading off points through the first 18 to create a 9-9 tie. A Jenkins kill, followed by a block from a teammate and consecutive aces by junior setter Addie Swanson netted the first four points of what was ultimately an 11-0 run to go ahead 20-9. The final point of that sequence was a block from Lundgren, one of a team-leading three she had.
Breeding’s final two kills gave Gallatin its 24th and 25th points to secure the win. Swanson finished with 26 assists and her two aces. Breeding and Jenkins had five and four digs, respectively. Sophomore libero Taylor Speake led with eight digs. Jenkins and junior Avery Moen each had one block.
It was largely the team’s serving that stood out.
“I think serving is one of the key points of games,” Jenkins said. “When we lost our second crosstown game, we gave (Bozeman) 19 serves. That’s 19 points, that’s almost a whole (set). After that we knew we couldn’t keep that up.”
Petrino led the Knights with nine kills. Camile Sherrill followed with six. Hellgate earned just three aces.
Gallatin’s win sent the team to a Thursday-night match against East No. 1 seed Billings West. The Raptors lost three times to the Golden Bears this season — twice in the regular season and once at the divisional — and never won a set.
On Thursday evening, Gallatin broke through to win the first set 25-22 only to see West fight back to win three straight sets by scores of 25-18, 25-21, 25-18.
“I do think that’s the most competitive we’ve played them,” Gustavsen said. “But that’s good experience for us that against the top team, we can’t take our foot off the gas. The great part of this tournament is that we’re still alive.”
The Raptors will play at 4 p.m. Friday against the winner of Missoula Sentinel and Helena High, a match that will take place at noon Friday.
