One day after playing some of the team’s best volleyball of the season in what was ultimately a loss to Billings West, Gallatin bounced back admirably on Friday afternoon with a three-set win against Helena High in a loser-out game at the state tournament at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

The Raptors, the No. 3 seed from the East, kept their season alive in convincing fashion, winning by set scores of 25-22, 25-18, 25-16.

It was an encouraging response after the team met some adversity in a very competitive four-set loss to West in Thursday’s quarterfinals.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

