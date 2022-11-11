One day after playing some of the team’s best volleyball of the season in what was ultimately a loss to Billings West, Gallatin bounced back admirably on Friday afternoon with a three-set win against Helena High in a loser-out game at the state tournament at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
The Raptors, the No. 3 seed from the East, kept their season alive in convincing fashion, winning by set scores of 25-22, 25-18, 25-16.
It was an encouraging response after the team met some adversity in a very competitive four-set loss to West in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
“I felt like we were in a good spot mentally, physically, to respond and play today,” Gallatin head coach Erika Gustavsen said. “I thought they did a great job. Obviously started out a little slow, but we tend to do that sometimes. (We) responded and got better with each game.”
It was indeed an uneven start, as the Bengals, the No. 1 seed from the West, built a 5-0 lead in the opening set, prompting a Raptors timeout.
Gallatin slowly chipped away at that lead and eventually forced a 7-7 tie. Five more ties followed, the last at 19-19 following a kill from Cadence Lundgren. A pair of aces from Addie Swanson gave Gallatin a bit of a cushion, and Karsen Breeding and Lundgren added on two more kills. A Helena blocking error gave the Raptors their final point of the first set.
“We just shake it off and get warmed up, and usually we get rolling after that,” Breeding said.
Breeding was everywhere for the Raptors, supplying three aces, 16 kills and 12 digs.
In the second set, after Gallatin scored on a block to make it 22-14, the Raptors’ final three points came on Breeding kills.
Gallatin was more assertive in the third set, claiming a 7-2 lead early. Helena wasn’t able to catch all the way up. Lundgren provided the kill to make the score 22-16, and Breeding tallied the three final points to advance the Raptors to a later game Friday evening against Great Falls CMR.
“We really wanted to show how we could play after losing to West (Thursday) night,” Breeding said. “We were ready to show the best we could be and figure out where we stand in the state.”
The Raptors ended the season of the West’s top team. Breeding and Gustavsen expect their success against Western teams in the state tournament — Gallatin beat Missoula Hellgate in the opening round — is a product of being tested so thoroughly against top Eastern teams such as West, Billings Senior and CMR all season.
“We’ve already seen the best our state has to offer, and we’ve already played some of them multiple times, so it’s super helpful that we’re a step ahead, I feel like,” Breeding said.
Not only was Gustavsen proud of her team’s resolve from one day to the next, but she was glad to see a nice performance against a solid team on short notice.
“That’s a good team. They’ve had a very good season. They have some athletic girls and put up a big block,” Gustavsen said. “I feel like we’re very prepared to see a lot of different things.”
Lundgren finished with nine kills for Gallatin to go with 2.5 blocks. Jaeli Jenkins had eight kills and 12 digs. Taylor Speake had 15 digs, and Addie Swanson recorded 33 assists. Hadley Holmquist had two blocks.
Against CMR, the Raptors lost a two-set lead and ultimately fell in five sets to end their season. Gallatin won the first two games 25-21 and 25-17, respectively. The Rustlers, last season’s state champions, responded with wins of 25-23, 25-18, 15-9 to advance to Saturday.
In their final match of the season, Jenkins had 16 kills, 16 digs and one block, and Breeding had 15 kills and 19 digs. Speake had 40 digs, and Holmquist had two blocks. Swanson tallied 45 assists and two aces. Lundgren and Ashlyn Cataldo each also had two aces. Lundgren also had 11 kills.
