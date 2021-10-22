Support Local Journalism


Gallatin earned a four-set win over Billings Skyview on Thursday. Set scores were 25-13, 15-25, 25-20, 25-17.

Taylor Speake tallied nine kills, 11 digs and two service aces. Ryan Eddins led the Raptors (13-9, 7-5 Eastern AA) with 12 kills. Cadence Lundgren had eight kills and a team-high five blocks.

Addie Swanson had 38 assists, and Molly O’Connor collected 12 digs.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 

