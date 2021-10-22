Gallatin volleyball beats Billings Skyview in four sets By Chronicle Staff Oct 22, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin earned a four-set win over Billings Skyview on Thursday. Set scores were 25-13, 15-25, 25-20, 25-17.Taylor Speake tallied nine kills, 11 digs and two service aces. Ryan Eddins led the Raptors (13-9, 7-5 Eastern AA) with 12 kills. Cadence Lundgren had eight kills and a team-high five blocks. Addie Swanson had 38 assists, and Molly O’Connor collected 12 digs. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dig Kill Ace Sport Taylor Speake Volleyball Assist Win Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets