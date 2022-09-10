Let the news come to you

Gallatin defeated Belgrade in five sets on Saturday with set scores of 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 21-25, 15-10.

The Raptors moved to 7-1 and 1-1 in the Eastern AA.

Karsen Breeding led the team with 14 kills, and Cadence Lundgren was next with 10. Addie Swanson, Jaeli Jenkins and Breeding each had four aces. The team had 15 aces overall.

