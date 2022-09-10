Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Gallatin defeated Belgrade in five sets on Saturday with set scores of 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 21-25, 15-10.
The Raptors moved to 7-1 and 1-1 in the Eastern AA.
Karsen Breeding led the team with 14 kills, and Cadence Lundgren was next with 10. Addie Swanson, Jaeli Jenkins and Breeding each had four aces. The team had 15 aces overall.
Lundgren added two blocks, while Hadley Holmquist had 2.5 blocks. Taylor Speake led the team with 24 digs, while Jenkins and Breeding had 14 and 13, respectively. Swanson also had 36 assists.
Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.