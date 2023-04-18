Gallatin junior Nash Coley had his hands on his knees, attempting to catch his breath after winning the boys 400 meters.
While Coley recovered, Raptors head coach Chantel Jaeger-Smith leaned down and told Coley his unofficial time. He threw his arms up in celebration as he realized he broke the 50-second barrier. It was later confirmed that Coley finished first in 49.66 seconds.
“I'm really happy with that,” he said.
Coley normally runs both hurdles races. But after pre-qualifying for state in the 110-meter hurdles (15.06 seconds) and 300-meter hurdles (40.23 seconds) earlier this season, he decided to “switch it up” for Gallatin’s dual meet against Great Falls Monday by running the 100 and 400 alongside his usual spot in the 4x400 meter relay.
Coley said he surprised himself by winning the 100 in a time of 11.37 seconds, which is only .07 seconds off the state qualifying standard (11.30). He also ran the Class AA-leading 400 time, set a new PR in the long jump (20-05.50) and the Raptors’ relay finished first in 3:40.73. As a team, the Gallatin boys finished first with 95 points.
“It's really just all the training that you really need to focus on,” he said of his approach to Monday’s meet.
Coley’s had to rely on that methodology this season after injuring his left Achilles during this past indoor season. That held him to just two indoor meets, and the injury lingered into the beginning of this outdoor season — extending an already “really slow” recovery process.
“But I came back strong, as you can tell,” Coley added.
Along with Coley, Gallatin sophomore Jack Murray had a successful night on the boys side by setting new personal bests in the shot put (53 feet, 3 inches) and the discus (143-01). That gave him the top shot put mark in Class AA and put him just under three feet shy of the state qualifying standard in the discus (146 feet).
“It was nice to be back out here throwing and getting some more marks,” said Murray, who finished first in both events. “It's been a lot more consistent.”
Murray added that he “wasn’t extremely happy” with his discus mark. But he still acknowledged it’s “a solid mark to get the season going and it's still a PR, so that's really what matters.”
Even though he did compete at the Class AA meet in the shot put as a freshman, Murray said it’s been a different experience this year. He built off that success and put more work in during the offseason, including more time in the weight room.
“This year has more pressure,” he said, “but it's also more fun because there's not really a meet that I can't go compete in and at least go and have fun with.”
Other notable results on the boys side include senior Carson Steckelberg placing first in the 800 meters (personal-best 2:01.54) and junior Osker Patterson placing first in the 200 meters (personal-best 23.34 seconds) and third in both the 100 meters (personal-best 11.55 seconds) and the 400 meters (personal-best 52.00 seconds). Senior Garrett Dahlke also placed second in both the 200 meters (23.98 seconds) and the 400 meters (personal-best 51.25 seconds), and junior Lex Steckelberg placed first in the long jump (personal-best 20-8.50).
On the girls side, Gallatin placed first as a team with 92 points. Junior Tesse Kamps placed first in both the shot put (38-00) and the discus (110-11). Senior Olivia Collins placed first in the 400 meters (personal-best 59.86 seconds) and freshman Anita Black placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 51.74 seconds). Sophomore Isabella Determan placed first in the 1,600 meters (personal-best 5:48.12)
Sophomores Isabel Ross (personal-best 2:18.58) and Claire Rutherford (personal-best 2:20) also placed first and second, respectively, in the 800 meters and helped the 4x400 relay finish first (4:11.62). Both surpassed the state pre-qualifying mark in the 800 as well (2:24).
Ross was slightly taken aback by her success given that she’s been dealing with shin splints the past two weeks. That forced her to take a week off and sticking to “easy runs” all last week without any workouts, she said. But it was difficult to tell if Ross struggled at all Monday night.
“I didn't know what to expect, but it feels good,” she added.
The sophomore also hadn’t run an 800 this season yet, but looked strong as she took the race out fast through lap one. Once the bell rang, she was just hoping to maintain her speed.
“And then I heard Claire behind me on that corner, so I picked up the pace a little bit,” Ross said.
As Rutherford looked to close on the back stretch, Ross found one last surge to hold on for the win. She said it always helps having Rutherford to push her, whether it be during this past cross country season or on the track.
That chemistry paid off once again in the 4x400 relay, as Rutherford ran third and handed off to Ross in the anchor leg. Ross enjoyed running as the anchor for the first time and that it felt “really good” to bring home the win.
Ross said she’s looking forward to getting more races under her belt as she continues to heal up.
“I'm super excited,” Ross said. “I haven't worked out yet this season, so I'll start back doing regular practices this week and excited to see how the next weeks go.”
