In the third meet in the past week, Gallatin track and field swept a road dual against Billings Senior on Saturday.

The Gallatin girls placed first as a team with 78 points. Senior Olivia Collins won the 100 meters (12.79 seconds), the 200 meters (personal-best 26.19 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 46.48 seconds). Freshman Anita Black placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (16.32 seconds) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (52.44 seconds).

Junior Tesse Kamps placed first in the shot put (40 feet, 3 inches) and third in the discus (season-best 114-10). Junior Reagan Hays placed second in the pole vault (8-06) and third in the triple jump (29-08). Sophomore Ava Dierolf placed second in the javelin (111-07) and senior Ashlyn Graham placed third in the 200 meters (personal-best 27.02 seconds).


