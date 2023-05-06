In the third meet in the past week, Gallatin track and field swept a road dual against Billings Senior on Saturday.
The Gallatin girls placed first as a team with 78 points. Senior Olivia Collins won the 100 meters (12.79 seconds), the 200 meters (personal-best 26.19 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 46.48 seconds). Freshman Anita Black placed first in the 100-meter hurdles (16.32 seconds) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (52.44 seconds).
Junior Tesse Kamps placed first in the shot put (40 feet, 3 inches) and third in the discus (season-best 114-10). Junior Reagan Hays placed second in the pole vault (8-06) and third in the triple jump (29-08). Sophomore Ava Dierolf placed second in the javelin (111-07) and senior Ashlyn Graham placed third in the 200 meters (personal-best 27.02 seconds).
In the 800 meters, freshman Kamiah Leach placed first (personal-best 2:39.03), junior Leyna Yenny placed second (2:40.12) and sophomore Zoey Fritz placed third (personal-best 2:41.96). In the 400 meters, sophomore Isabel Ross placed first (personal-best 59.78 seconds) and junior Auna Flohr placed third (personal-best 1:03.39).
In the 1,600 meters, sophomore Isabella Determan placed first (5:37) and freshman Avery Childre placed second (personal-best 5:48.21). In the long jump, freshman Khloie Ischer placed first (personal-best 15-01.50) and Fritz placed second (14-5.25). The Raptors also placed first in both the 4x100 relay (50.31 seconds) and the 4x400 relay (4:17.14).
On the boys side, Gallatin placed first as a team with 77 points. Senior Carson Steckelberg placed first in the 800 meters (2:00.06) and freshman Axel Butler placed second in the 400 meters (personal-best 55.55 seconds). In the 100 meters, junior Christian Heck placed second (season-best 11.48 seconds) and freshman Carter Dahlke placed third (11.49 seconds). Heck also placed second in the 200 meters (personal-best 23.45 seconds).
In the shot put, sophomore Jack Murray placed first (52-05.25), senior Eddie Williams placed second (42-06) and freshman Carsen Ross placed third (41-03.50). In the discus, Murray placed first (150-02), Ross placed second (personal-best 137-00) and junior Henry Davis placed third (personal-best 132-04).
In the 1,600 meters, junior Judah McConville placed first (personal-best 4:51.66), sophomore Evan Lubick placed second (4:51.78) and senior Eli Blythe placed third (season-best 4:57.81). Lubick also placed first in the 3,200 meters (11:08.49) and Blythe placed second (personal-best 11:18.02).
In the 110-meter hurdles, senior Aidan Martin placed first (15.58 seconds) and senior Bennett Bradbury placed second (16.73 seconds). Bradbury also placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 42.96 seconds) and sophomore Gabriel Gilman was second (personal-best 44.01 seconds).
Sophomore Jackson Doar placed second in the long jump (personal-best 19-9.50) and freshman Bobby Gutzman placed third in the high jump (5-04). Senior Evan Cherry placed third in the javelin (137-08). Gallatin also placed first in both the 4x100 relay (44.78 seconds) and the 4x400 relay (3:35.66).
Gallatin will next compete in a triangular meet against Bozeman and Butte on Thursday.
