Right before the bell lap in the girls 1,600 meters, senior Lily MacFarlane and freshman Claire Rutherford surged to take the lead.
The Gallatin duo had been near the front for the majority of the race up to that point. But as they neared the final lap, Rutherford decided to push the pace.
“(I thought) just, ‘OK I feel pretty good. Time to kick it into gear,’” Rutherford said.
And she did exactly that on the backstretch — which went directly into a pretty difficult headwind — as Rutherford passed MacFarlane and accelerated to a win in 5 minutes, 36.96 seconds. Rutherford said her main goal was to keep up with MacFarlane during the race, a testament to how helpful running alongside her teammates has been in both training and during races.
“It’s awesome,” Rutherford said. “It’s really helpful and it pushes me to be a better runner.”
Rutherford’s victory was one of many highlights for the Raptors' track and field teams at the Gallatin Triangular against Billings West and Belgrade on Friday. In the second meet of the season, the Gallatin girls finished second as a team (51 points), while the boys finished first (72 points).
Gallatin also swept the 1,600, with junior Carson Steckelberg winning the boys race in 4:42.85. Steckelberg — who is coming off zero winter training because of basketball — started the race in second. But as the front pack separated itself, Steckelberg settled into a groove alongside West’s Mason Moler and Micah Abrams.
Similar to Rutherford, Steckelberg — a third-place finisher at Class AA state cross country last fall — found a surge in the final lap. More specifically, during the final 200 meters.
“It’s kind of always been my race strategy since middle school,” Steckelberg said. “I’ve always been told the best place to kick is the 200 (meter mark) because nobody wants to kick there — they want to kick at the 100 (meter mark) when they can see the finish line. I like to kick when I can’t see the finish line and try to get there as soon as possible.”
Steckelberg also finished third in the 800 meters (2:11.88). His teammate, junior Thomas Hicks, took second in the race (2:10.84).
On the girls side, MacFarlane also did the 1,600-800 double. She took second in both races, with a time of 5:44.74 in the 1,600 and a time of 2:34.80 in the 800. In the latter, she led nearly the entire way until West’s Halle Crowther beat her at the finish line.
“It was a little nerve-wracking,” MacFarlane said of the 800 finish. “I knew she was behind me but I didn’t know how far. So I was just trying my hardest to not get caught.”
MacFarlane added that Friday’s meet will be a good learning experience, such as keeping a more even pace during races.
“I know what I need to work on now,” MacFarlane said. “And I think it was really good that there’s a break (between the 1,600 and 800). It’s hard to have a fresh 800 when there’s a mile before it, but I think I managed as best as I can.”
This meet also served as a building block for junior Garrett Dahlke, who won the 400 meters (51.98 seconds), placed sixth in the 200 meters (23.82 seconds) and served as the anchor leg for the winning 4x400 meter relay team (3:29.95).
Much like the relay, Dahlke was used to racing alongside his teammates Friday. In fact, the entire 400-meter final was entirely made up of Gallatin runners.
“Knowing it’s all Gallatin (in the race), at the end of the day, it’s still a team sport,” Dahlke said. “We’re getting all the points and that’s what matters.”
Because of that, Dahlke had two goals for the race: break 52 seconds and beat his teammate Nikolas Udstuen, who placed second (52.98 seconds). And, despite a wind that was “torture” on the backstretch, Dahlke accomplished both.
“Going in, I knew Nik would be there the whole time because he’s a good 400 runner,” Dahlke said. “So I knew he would push me back there and I just had to go.”
Dahlke added that this will be his last open 400-meter race before the Dahlberg Invite on April 22 in Butte. That’s one of the bigger meets Dahlke is relieved to have back after the majority of last season consisting of duals as a COVID-19 precaution.
“But just (having the) opportunity to see the other side of the state before you really get to state is just huge — to know your competition to see where you’re at,” Dahlke said.
Dahlke added that there’s still plenty of room for improvement. At the same time, Rutherford added that early-season success is a major boost of confidence.
“It’s awesome,” Rutherford said. “I’m really, really happy right now. And I can push myself more in the future, I think, just having this under my belt.”
Gallatin track and field will next compete in a dual with Great Falls next Friday.