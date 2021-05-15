Gallatin’s boys tennis team dropped a pair of dual matches on Saturday, losing 5-3 to Helena Capital and 6-2 against Helena. Gallatin’s girls lost 7-1 against Capital and 8-0 against Helena.
Against Capital, the Raptors picked up singles wins from Wynn Wagner and Nathan Nguyen at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots, respectively. Wagner won 6-2, 7-5, and Nguyen won 6-3, 6-1.
Gallatin’s other point came from a No. 2 doubles win from Will Gram and Graham Overton. They won 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (5).
Against Helena, the No. 3 doubles team of Max Dafanti and Zach Dobbs won 7-5, 7-6(5). The Raptors also earned a point as Kearen Samsel won at No. 4 singles by forfeit.
For the Raptors girls, Averi Smith and Makayla Otey picked up the win against Capital with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles.
