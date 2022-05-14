Gallatin’s girls won 7-1 against Helena Capital on Saturday while the boys won 5-3. The teams then completed their regular seasons with 5-3 and 8-0 wins over Helena High, respectively.
In girls singles play against Capital, Makayla Otey, Alivia Ballenger and Arya Cavender all earned victories. Ruby McNeil, in the No. 3 spot, suffered Gallatin’s only loss.
Sophia and Olivia Mansour won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Molly O’Connor and Aydan Paul won 6-4, 1-6, 10-6 in the No. 2 role. Mandi Faure and Ryann Eddins teamed for a 6-4, 7-6(5) win at No. 3, and Trinity Simmons and Julia Stevenson won 6-2, 7-6(1) at No. 4.
Against Helena, Ballenger won by default and McNeil won 6-2, 6-3 for a pair of singles points. The Mansours won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. O’Connor and Paul dropped their first set 2-6 but won 6-4 in the second set before also winning a tiebreaker 10-5 at No. 2. Simmons and Stevenson won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
For the boys against Capital, Emerson Fry and Kearen Samsel won in singles play at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Graham Overton and Jonas Overton won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 and Dylan Rosenzweig and Zach Dobbs won 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 at No. 4.
Against Helena, Braeden Butler and Wynn Wagner won in the top two singles spots, adding to wins also from Fry and Samsel. Gallatin’s first and third doubles teams won again in two sets. Rosenzweig and Dobbs won by forfeit at No. 4. Will Gram and Nathan Nguyen won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
