All Colter Curey wanted from Gallatin’s first season was consistent effort.
The Raptors head coach said victories, like on Friday, are just “a cherry on top.”
Gallatin’s boys earned a 6-2 win over Helena Capital and a 7-1 victory over Butte on Friday, the Raptors’ first team victories as a program.
“It’s a huge barrier that we broke just three weeks into the season,” Curey said. “It didn’t take us too long. Every week you’re seeing them progress further and further, which is amazing. It’s starting to show a lot more is possible. I’m trying to instill some confidence that they’re good players, and we’re just getting started.
“We also know there’s a lot of work to be done and a lot of improvements left to be made, but that’s what’s exciting about the rest of the season.”
Against Capital, Raptors No. 1 doubles team Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff won 2-6, 6-4 (10-7), No. 2 doubles team Will Gram and Graham Overton won 7-5, 6-3 and the No. 3 doubles team Max Dafanti and Jamie Dahman won 6-4, 6-3.
Gallatin’s No. 2-4 singles players also were victorious. Wynn Wagner won 6-3, 6-0, Nathan Nguyen won 6-1, 7-5 and Matthew Walach won 3-6, 6-4 (10-7).
Though with five forfeit wins, the Raptors earned victories in singles matches against Butte as well. Wagner won 6-3, 4-6 (12-10) at No. 2 singles and Nguyen won at No. 3 6-2, 6-4.
“They really came together and won some really tough matches,” Curey said. “They just showed some extra grit there to win tough, long matches, which is great to see.”
Gallatin’s girls tied with Butte 4-4 and lost to Capital 8-0. Curey said the Raptors were “so close” to earning the victory against Butte.
In that match, the Raptors won the top three singles matches. Averi Smith won 6-1, 6-0, MaKayla Otey won 6-0, 6-0 and Tia Gregory won 6-0, 6-4. Gallatin’s No. 3 doubles team of Trinity Simmons and Ritu Bajwa won 6-0, 6-0.
Curey pointed out that, with no seniors, Gallatin’s teams will have plenty of varsity experience by next season.
“We’re just getting started,” he said. “The sky’s the limit.”
Curey is confident the Raptors have illustrated mental toughness to begin the season. He simply wants them to strive to become better in the next few weeks. He predicted a few of his players will be capable of competing at a high level at the Class AA tournament.
“I was definitely expecting my students to eventually break down some of those barriers. I just didn’t expect it to come so soon,” Curey said. “We can keep setting our expectations higher and higher which is cool.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.