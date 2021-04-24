Gallatin dropped a pair of games in Billings on Saturday.
The Raptors began the day with a 22-1 loss to Billings West and then fell 28-2 against Billings Skyview.
In Gallatin’s contest with West, Elli Nye scored the team’s lone run on a solo home run. Kaycee Taylor was 2 for 2.
Makyah Albrecht, Grace Finley and Hannah Higley had one hit each. In the first three innings from the circle, Nye allowed 16 runs (seven earned) on seven hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Against Skyview, Taylor recorded Gallatin’s lone hit, a double, and scored a run. Finley had an RBI and added a run scored. Braxton Gray drove in a run of her own. Gallatin’s starting pitcher Rhianna Ashcraft allowed 16 runs (15 earned) on 14 hits and four walks and struck out two.
