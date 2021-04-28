Gallatin dropped a pair of games on Tuesday, losing 23-2 to Great Falls CMR and 17-1 against Great Falls.
Against the Bison, Gallatin’s Braxton Gray scored in the top of the first after being hit by a pitch, advancing to second on a walk and coming home on a ball hit by Makyah Albrecht that wasn’t fielded cleanly by Great Falls.
The home team answered with four runs in the bottom half of the first, though. The Bison then tacked on five runs in the second and eight in the third.
Gray went 2 for 2 in the game, Elli Nye added one hit and Tater Oulette hit a double.
Nye pitched two innings and allowed 13 runs on 11 hits with one strikeout and three walks. Rhianna Ashcraft pitched the final two innings and allowed the final four runs on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Statistics were not immediately available for the game against CMR.
