Gallatin picked up its first win in school history with a 16-7 road victory against Missoula Hellgate on Thursday.
The Raptors compiled 20 hits and benefited from five Knights errors in the field on the way to their lopsided win.
“It was super exciting and a little piece of history and something they can’t take away from us,” Raptors head coach JD Emmert said. “It’s really exciting to get the first win and get that one in the books. The girls played really hard from start to finish and just played a really solid game. I’m really proud of the way the girls played and handled business.”
Elli Nye, Braxton Gray, Lulia Paea and Tater Oulette led the offensive attack with three hits each. Four other players also had two hits, and six batters in the lineup scored multiple runs.
Nye pitched the first three innings, and Rhianna Ashcraft pitched the final four to pick up the win. Combined, they struck out 14 hitters.
“Collectively, we put the ball in play and we got runners on base, and the pitchers looked really good,” Emmert said. “It’s good when you make the plays you should and get the outs you should and get on base when you should, and things came together well.”
On Saturday, the Raptors suffered a home loss 21-1 to Billings Senior in five innings. Paea went 2 for 2 and drove in Gray for Gallatin’s only run in the first inning. Makyah Albrecht had the team’s two other hits for the game.
Results from Gallatin’s Saturday game against Belgrade were not immediately available.
