Gallatin dropped to 2-15 this season following an 18-2 loss to Great Falls CMR and a 14-3 loss to Great Falls on Saturday.
The Rustlers scored six runs in each of the first two innings to claim an early lead. The Raptors got their runs on a two-run home run from Kaycee Taylor in the third inning. Lulia Paea went 2 for 3 and scored on Taylor’s homer. Hannah Higley went 2 for 2 while Tater Oulette, Makyah Albrecht, Kylie Duneman and Rhianna Ashcraft all recorded one hit apiece.
Three different batters hit home runs for CMR in the game. The Rustlers finished with 16 hits.
Against the Bison, Gallatin scored one run in the third inning after Oulette singled to right to bring Braxton Gray home. The Raptors added two more runs in the fifth inning on a Duneman solo home run and a Great Falls error that allowed Gray to score from third.
Elli Nye and Paea also recorded hits in the game. Gray added a double to her two runs scored.
The Bison scored three runs in the first, five in the third and three in the fourth and fifth. They tallied 12 hits total.
