Gallatin lost a doubleheader to Billings Skyview on Thursday by scores of 14-5 and 15-5 in six innings.

The Falcons scored six runs in the first inning of the first game and followed with four runs in the second inning. The Raptors scored once in the second and twice in the third and fourth innings but couldn’t make up enough ground. Skyview added two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to create the final margin.

Skyview’s Kelsey Hjelm had a double, a home run and six RBIs. Isabella Ereaux also homered and had two RBIs for the Falcons.


