Gallatin lost a doubleheader to Billings Skyview on Thursday by scores of 14-5 and 15-5 in six innings.
The Falcons scored six runs in the first inning of the first game and followed with four runs in the second inning. The Raptors scored once in the second and twice in the third and fourth innings but couldn’t make up enough ground. Skyview added two runs in the fourth and fifth innings to create the final margin.
Skyview’s Kelsey Hjelm had a double, a home run and six RBIs. Isabella Ereaux also homered and had two RBIs for the Falcons.
Olivia Klemann had two hits for Gallatin. Madison Coleman, Braxton Gray and Parker Stevens all had one hit and scored a run. Adyson Ryles had a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Rhianna Ashcraft scored one run and drove in another.
Addison Bleile pitched 1⅓ innings for Gallatin and allowed 10 runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks with one strikeout. Ashcraft pitched 4⅔ innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Ereaux struck out 12 and walked five while pitching all seven innings for Skyview.
The Falcons offense didn’t slow down in the second game. They had 20 hits, including three home runs. Rachel Hirschi went 4 for 5 with two home runs and a double. She scored three times and drove in four runs. Lily Adams also homered and doubled, leading to three RBIs.
For Gallatin, Kelly Coon had two hits and scored twice, and Coleman had two hits, including a double, a run scored and one RBI. Bleile had one hit and one RBI, Ryles scored once, Gray had a double and Stevens had one hit and drove in a run. Shayla Clark hit a double, scored and had one RBI.
Klemann pitched all six innings for the Raptors, allowing 15 runs (12 earned) and striking out two with no walks.
