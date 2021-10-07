Support Local Journalism


The Gallatin soccer teams both suffered losses against Billings Skyview on Thursday.

The boys took a 2-0 defeat and are now 7-5 this year. 

The Raptors girls team lost 3-2, taking its first loss of the season. They moved to 8-1-3 this year. Indigo Andresen and Caris Follett provided goals for Gallatin. Olivia Collins assisted on Follett's goal. 

