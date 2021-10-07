Gallatin soccer teams lose to Billings Skyview By Chronicle Staff Oct 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin soccer teams both suffered losses against Billings Skyview on Thursday.The boys took a 2-0 defeat and are now 7-5 this year. The Raptors girls team lost 3-2, taking its first loss of the season. They moved to 8-1-3 this year. Indigo Andresen and Caris Follett provided goals for Gallatin. Olivia Collins assisted on Follett's goal. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Soccer Team Gallatin Boys Sport Defeat Goal Olivia Collins Team Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets