Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin’s boys and girls soccer teams each shut out Great Falls CMR on Saturday. The boys won 3-0 and the girls won 5-0.

Indigo Andresen scored three goals for the Raptors girls team, but no other individual statistics were immediately available.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you