Gallatin’s girls won 10-0 against Belgrade on Thursday, ending the game early with about five minutes remaining.

Scoring statistics were not immediately available. The Raptors improved to 6-0-2 this season, while Belgrade dropped to 0-9.

Gallatin’s boys won 3-0 against the Panthers. Individual statistics were not available. The Raptors improved to 6-2.

