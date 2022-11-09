A wave of relief washed over Olivia Collins as she finally signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Boise State.
The Gallatin senior had committed to play for the Broncos back in November 2021, but was now ready to make it official.
“It feels all real now,” Collins said. “I’m really excited, and I know it’s going to come quickly for sure.”
Collins signed to play college soccer alongside her teammate Indigo Andresen — a Colorado Mesa commit — Wednesday afternoon at Gallatin High. Both Collins and Andresen were named all-state players this past season and were key figures in the Raptors capturing the 2022 Class AA title.
Gallatin head coach Joel Ganey remembered how impactful it was to have Makinlee Naffziger sign to play at Carroll last year.
“And then to have two more players sign next year speaks to the strength of the players and how much work they put in,” Ganey said. “It’s pretty cool.”
Collins and Andresen both emphasized how special it is to share this moment together after being teammates for so many years.
“Just the fact that we started our journey and we’re ending it now together is a really special feeling,” Collins said.
Added Andresen: “We’ve had so many memories together, through soccer and other stuff. It’s really cool.”
Collins said she chose Boise State after a visit last year, where she got to talk with her future coaches and teammates. She said she felt like Boise could become “a second home” both academically and on the field.
She was also fielding offers from Montana and Gonzaga, but Boise State was still the “pretty clear” favorite.
Collins added that she’s most looking forward to forging new friendships and “expanding my horizons” at the collegiate level.
During her time at Gallatin, Collins was a three-time Eastern AA Player of the Year and the 2021 Gatorade Montana Girls Soccer Player of the Year. She led the state in scoring (42 total goals in the regular season and playoffs), including a pair in the state championship game.
“Even beyond that, I think just being the consummate teammate — always there and always working hard and always supportive of everyone in the program,” Ganey said, “I think that’s probably the biggest thing. And then you add, obviously, what she’s meant to us on the field and performance-wise. She’s just been huge.”
Andresen said she had been searching for “the right fit” since her freshman year, before ultimately landing on Colorado Mesa. There were a few other schools in the mix, but after visiting CMU’s campus in Grand Junction, Colorado, she committed to the Mavericks last week.
“Grand Junction is really similar to Bozeman, which I really like,” Andresen said. “It’s a medium-sized school, but they have super strong athletics and really good academics with a lot of different majors I can choose from because I don’t know exactly what I want to study yet.”
She added that she’s most looking forward to finding new friends and playing alongside her new teammates.
In her senior season at Gallatin, Andresen was named an all-state defender for the second year in a row. She finished the season with seven goals and 10 assists, including a goal in the state title game. Andresen was also a captain in all three seasons at Gallatin.
“(Andresen is) just another great leadership personality,” Ganey said. “Great person, great teammate, and has meant so much to the culture and the building of the culture of the program.”
Ganey added that both Collins and Andresen have “left their mark” at Gallatin, especially in helping the Raptors bounce back from falling 1-0 to Billings West in the 2021 state championship game. The Raptors responded with a 15-0-2 season, the No. 1 seed in Eastern AA and a 3-1 victory over Missoula Sentinel to win the Class AA championship.
“I wish that feeling of winning didn’t go away because I just want that to stick with me forever,” Andresen said. “But it’s slowly fading away a little bit and coming to reality that we won state. It’s my favorite soccer memory ever.”
Collins added that winning state was a “really amazing moment” and the state title sets the template for future Gallatin players.
“We’re creating that culture of being champions and being dedicated to the team,” Collins said. “And I think that will continue for years to come.”
Andresen said she wouldn’t be the player or person she is today without the Gallatin girls soccer team. Collins added that it’s definitely bittersweet moving on to college, emphasizing how much she’ll miss her teammates.
For the younger players still at Gallatin, Ganey said having two players of this caliber sign to play college soccer shows what’s possible for their respective futures.
“I think it’s always a little hard coming from Montana as a soccer player to begin with, getting looks and getting noticed by colleges,” Ganey said. “But having (younger players) see that and have real examples that they can look up to and look at as far as what is possible, I think is huge.”
