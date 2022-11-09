IMG_3258.JPG
Gallatin seniors Indigo Andresen (center left) and Olivia Collins (center right) commit to play soccer at Colorado Mesa and Boise State, respectively, Wednesday at Gallatin High.

 Braden Shaw/Chronicle

A wave of relief washed over Olivia Collins as she finally signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer at Boise State.

The Gallatin senior had committed to play for the Broncos back in November 2021, but was now ready to make it official.

“It feels all real now,” Collins said. “I’m really excited, and I know it’s going to come quickly for sure.”


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

