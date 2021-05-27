In its first year of competition, Gallatin is sending 22 athletes — 11 boys and 11 girls — to the state track and field meet in Missoula.
That total serves as a point of pride for head coach Chantel Jaeger.
“The fact that we have this many kids going for a school that also doesn't have any seniors is amazing,” she said.
While this year’s experience will be helpful as Gallatin’s athletes grow older, Jaeger also expects them to be competitive right away.
Tesse Kamps, in particular, enters the state meet with the best Class AA mark in the shot put (38 feet, 9 inches).
”She's a competitor, and as soon as she (finds) athletes who are throwing the same distance if not farther than her, I think that just fuels her fire,” Jaeger said.
Jaeger also spoke highly of Nikolas Udstuen’s chances in the boys 400 meters. He set a personal record (51.42 seconds) just last week at the Eastern AA Divisional.
"He's really getting the 400 down, and I think he could turn some heads for sure," Jaeger said.
His PR time is the third fastest in the state this season.
Tyler Gilman enters with the fifth-best time in the 300 hurdles this year (41.1 seconds).
Coming off a victory at divisionals, Gallatin’s girls 1,600 relay team of Cadence Ferreira, Indigo Andresen, Keaton Lynn and Lily MacFarlane will arrive at state with the fourth-best time (4:09.33). Jaeger said Gallatin’s boys relay teams did not run as well as they had hoped at the divisional meet, but she’s hopeful they can bounce back.
With a smaller group of athletes compared to some other Class AA schools, Jaeger said she recognizes the Raptors are likely not in contention for a team title. But success in a team’s first season is measured in other ways.
“I think if we can go through this weekend having all of these athletes find success, whether it's a PR or them getting on the podium or winning, I think as long as these kids can find success one way or the other it'll be great,” she said.
Parker Cotton