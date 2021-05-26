Gallatin head coach Colter Curey is proud of the growth he’s seen from his team in the school’s first year of competition.
The Raptors are sending sophomore boys singles player Braeden Butler to state along with the boys doubles pairing of juniors Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff and the girls doubles team of sophomore Averi Smith and freshman Makayla Otey.
“I knew from the beginning they had the potential to make it to state, and that is what we set our goals for at the beginning of the year,” Curey said. “They made that a priority for themselves, and they succeeded.”
In the case of Farne and Schonhoff, Curey recalled the beginning of the season when the players came to him and requested to be doubles partners based on their experience together as freshmen two years ago at Bozeman High.
“I knew they're very good friends with each other and have a great rapport with each other and mesh really well together so I was 100% on board with letting them work together,” Curey said. “I knew that could be a really good fit.”
It was. They entered the divisional tournament as the fourth seed and knocked off the top two seeds en route to first place. They’ll begin the state tournament against Billings Skyview’s Ryan Senitte and Josh Ebel.
Butler placed third at the divisional tournament and will open at state against Kalispell Flathead’s Nolan White. He’s on the same side of the bracket as Bozeman’s Blake Phillippi.
Otey and Smith also placed third at the divisional tournament. Their first match at state is against Kalispell Glacier’s Colette Daniels and Haven Speer.
“They have made huge leaps and jumps each week,” Curey said of his state-bound group. “They all kind of peaked at divisionals, which is exactly what you want to see at the end of the season.”
Curey is in the unique position of coaching a team with no seniors. As excited as he is for the experience his players will get at state this year, he’s looking forward to them returning next year and helping younger teammates recognize what it takes to reach the state tournament.
“These kids who are going to state can go compete and show the rest of the state that even though we don't have seniors and this is our first year, we're going to be playing state-level tennis and that we are right in the mix with everybody else,” Curey said. “Having those kids come back and telling what state is like is invaluable. It's a really cool threshold that we're breaking here.”
