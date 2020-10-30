When Gallatin huddled after the second set Thursday, the Raptors didn’t panic. They joked about how they’d been in this position before, just two days earlier, down two sets against Bozeman.
But it wasn’t much of a joke.
“We were just like, ‘Well, we’re going to do it again.’ We had no worries,” Gallatin junior hitter Ryann Eddins said. “We were just like, ‘Beat them in five sets, it’s really no big deal.’ We knew we could do it.”
Gallatin began clawing back. The Raptors never lost composure. They embraced the underdog role and felt they had nothing to lose.
The Raptors cheered and high-fived after winning points. They forced Bozeman to call timeouts. They screamed again and again and fed off the emotion of the student section bouncing on the bleachers behind them.
Gallatin’s hitters, blockers and servers all clicked at once. The Raptors stormed back to close out the 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-13, 15-3 win.
For the second time in three days, Gallatin upset the Hawks after losing the first two sets.
“Exactly the same as Tuesday,” Raptors head coach Ashley Obstar said.
The back-to-back comeback wins show how much progress Gallatin (7-6) has made in a short time and also where it can go from here.
At the beginning of the season, expectations were unknown. It was hard to project a team at a first-year school with no seniors. Games like Thursday’s provide optimism for the future.
“I need to set higher goals for my team because I don’t know what they’re capable of,” Obstar said.
“Every game they show me something different, and I already set really high standards and really high goals, and I think I’m going to have to up the bar for them.”
In Thursday’s first two sets, the Raptors were off. A couple hitters played well here and there, Obstar said, but it wasn’t consistent enough to match the Hawks.
Once Gallatin fell behind two sets, players weren’t concerned. They stuck to their desired identity of smart shots, relentless defense and aggressive serving.
Those are the principles the Raptors practice daily. Accomplishing those three things have shaped the season, junior libero Molly O’Connor said.
“We always say ‘Nothing to lose,’” O’Connor said. “And just come out and play our hearts out for every single game. That’s what we do. With nothing to lose, we come out here and we’re just relentless on everything.”
After Thursday’s first two sets, O’Connor described the team as angry because it didn’t live up to its potential. But both sets were close.
Then in the third, Gallatin called timeout with the scored tied at 17. Bozeman’s fans chanted, “You can’t stop her,” after a JoJo Radick spike. From that point on, the Raptors outscored the Hawks 48-19 to finish the match.
In the fifth set, Gallatin scored the final 11 points. Eddins pumped her fist over and over as she returned to the baseline to serve. Middle blockers Keaton Lynn and Miya Ross stifled the Hawks’ chances. With three points left to score, Raptors students chanted, “I believe that we will win.”
“I think every single person just has chills,” Obstar said, “and are kind of in disbelief that they were able to do that again.”
O’Connor consistently made point-saving digs and Eddins often smashed spikes at the net. Freshman setter Addie Swanson created chances for teammates regardless of her age. Their cohesion was on full display.
For weeks earlier this season, members of the Raptors were quarantined due to COVID-19 and contact tracing. They returned to competition in mid-October with a new appreciation for the sport since they lived through a pause in their season.
“We were a little rusty,” O’Connor said, “but after a few practices and a few games I think we now are finally back in it and playing our game again.”
Bozeman (6-7) head coach Jeni Anderson said she’s excited that both programs can compete at a high level. She believes that will make both stronger in the long run.
“They still make some mistakes here and there just like everybody else, but they get right back at it,” Anderson said. “That’s really impressive.”
When the season began, Eddins hoped to win just one game. O’Connor thought they’d lose a lot more than they have.
Now that players know what they’re capable of, Obstar said they believe in themselves more than she does.
“I am shocked,” Obstar said. “Based on what we thought the season might look like, I am so proud of my girls.”
Eddins called Tuesday’s win the highlight of Gallatin’s season. It also served as a springboard for Thursday since the Raptors had been there before and weren’t fazed by the early deficit.
In a season dedicated to gaining experience, Thursday’s rally was an example of how Tuesday’s triumph paid off later on.
With the postseason beginning next week, the Raptors are peaking. And they’re positive about what’s to come.
“I think we have such a bright future,” Eddins said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.