Gallatin’s season opened Saturday with a boys 6-2 loss and a 7-1 girls loss against Missoula Hellgate.
Sophomore Braedon Butler recorded the first singles win in the school’s history with a 6-1, 6-2 defeat of Hellgate’s Sebastian Silverstein. And Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff picked up the first boys doubles win with a 7-6(5), 4-6, 10-8 victory against Chris Ledyard and Colton Quirk in a match that Raptors head coach Colter Curey described as “epic.”
Gallatin’s Wynn Wagner lost a close match at No. 2 boys singles, falling 5-7, 6-7(3) to Simon Silverstein.
On the girls side, Mandi Faure and Aydan Paul won at No. 3 doubles, picking up the first such win in school history against Lucy Johnson and Chloe McCulloch 7-6(2), 7-6(5).
“It was just great to see the teamwork, sportsmanship and effort come together today,” Curey said. “We had some successes from all matches today. I think the players learned a lot today and showed excitement to improve going forward rather than being upset about a loss.”
