BILLINGS — Felix Peterson had to change his position quickly.
Butte’s Gavin Vetter nearly had him pinned in what would be Peterson’s final wrestling match regardless of the outcome.
With that in mind, the Gallatin senior took matters into his own hands, flipping Vetter over and staying alive in the match. Peterson held on for the 11-5 decision, too, finishing in fifth place in his final Class AA wrestling tournament on Saturday at MetraPark Arena in Billings.
“I was just down there thinking, ‘I can’t end it that way. I just can’t,’” Peterson said. “I’ve put in too much work and too much effort. It came down to that match so I had to give it everything I had.”
It had already been quite the day for Peterson. In a previous match against Missoula Sentinel’s Trevor Tucker, Peterson had to fight through an apparent arm injury, favoring his left ankle and two stoppages for a bloody nose.
And yet, he still fought his way to the podium.
“It’s just like anything in life,” Peterson said. “You’re going to have hardships in life, but you can’t let that dictate what you do. You’ve got to get through them. You’ve got to wake up and work every day. Just fight through those adversities.”
Peterson — who placed at state for the fourth year in a row — joined four other Gallatin wrestlers on the podium: Kameron Amende (sixth, 132 pounds), Cooper McGovern (sixth, 145 pounds), Lily Schultz (second, girls 126 pounds) and Maria Matosich (fourth, girls 138 pounds). As a team, Gallatin finished 13th in Class AA with 48 points.
Gallatin head coach Nate Laslovich said earlier in the week that his main goal was for his wrestlers to reach their personal goals and potentials by the end of Saturday. That came in the form of Amende and McGovern placing, each “at a very tough weight,” and Peterson battling through injuries to cap off his “storied career.”
“I can’t be more proud of the way they wrestled, the heart they all showed and the intensity they brought,” Laslovich said. “It was what we want Gallatin wrestling to look like. So I was ecstatic with the way we performed.”
It happened on the girls’ side too, with Matosich and Schultz both placing high. And while defending state champion Schultz was defeated by Sidney’s Amaiya Kirn (fall, 2:41) in the girls 126-pound championship match, Laslovich pointed out the difficulty of the girls division being All-Class.
Schultz was visibly upset with her performance after her final match, but found solace in her coaches and her overall “love of the sport.”
“I just talked with them (after the match) about how much work I’ve put in and what’s to come in the future,” Schultz said.
And that future is bright, Laslovich said, as Schultz plans to wrestle in college. That can be a bit tricky with there being fewer women’s wrestling programs available, but Laslovich said he has a few college coaches in mind that he’ll be talking with next week.
“For Lily, it’s a learning experience,” Laslovich said. “She’s going to go on to wrestle in college and she’s going to do great. (She is) just an awesome representative for our school, and she put Gallatin wrestling on the map.
“(She was) our first state champ, a two-time state finalist. An amazing kid.”
Looking back at both this weekend and the past four years, Peterson said he’s going to take away all of the life lessons he’s learned from and through wrestling.
“Just be grateful for all it’s blessed me with and all the friendships I’ve gained along the way,” Peterson said. “It just really shaped my personality and who I am.”
Meanwhile, Laslovich hopes his younger wrestlers coming back next year learn from the performances of Peterson, Schultz and the rest of Galatin’s state placers. Laslovich said this was the first time much of his team had seen this event at MetraPark due to last year’s state tournament being held at Kalispell Flathead High.
“They’ve never seen this, most of them, because of COVID last year,” Laslovich said. “So they’re looking down like, ‘Man, this is cool. I want to be part of it. I want to be down there getting my hand raised.’
“These guys coming back next year, I mean, look around and see what you have to do in the offseason to come back here to get what you want. To be a placer, to be a state champion. Let’s face it, we need some state champions at Gallatin High. So for me, it’s put that work in and take some ownership for where you want to be.”