Gallatin track and field competed in a road dual against Billings West Friday, with the girls placing first (78 points) and the boys placing second (66 points).

On the girls side, sophomore Claire Rutherford placed first in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 11 minutes, 26.71) and freshman Anita Black placed first in both the 100-meter hurdles (personal-best 16.98 seconds) and the 300-meters hurdles (personal-best 53.12 seconds). Freshman Kamiah Leach also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 59.90 seconds).

Senior Olivia Collins placed first in both the 100 meters (personal-best 12.63 seconds) and the 200 meters (personal-best 26.64 seconds). Junior Natalia Antonucci placed second in the 100 (12.84 seconds) and 200 (26.98 seconds) as well. Freshman Isabella Donaghey placed third in the 200 (personal-best 27.13 seconds).


