Gallatin track and field competed in a road dual against Billings West Friday, with the girls placing first (78 points) and the boys placing second (66 points).
On the girls side, sophomore Claire Rutherford placed first in the 3,200 meters (personal-best 11 minutes, 26.71) and freshman Anita Black placed first in both the 100-meter hurdles (personal-best 16.98 seconds) and the 300-meters hurdles (personal-best 53.12 seconds). Freshman Kamiah Leach also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 59.90 seconds).
Senior Olivia Collins placed first in both the 100 meters (personal-best 12.63 seconds) and the 200 meters (personal-best 26.64 seconds). Junior Natalia Antonucci placed second in the 100 (12.84 seconds) and 200 (26.98 seconds) as well. Freshman Isabella Donaghey placed third in the 200 (personal-best 27.13 seconds).
In the shot put, junior Tesse Kamps placed first (38 feet, 5 inches) and senior Ella Safranski placed third (personal-best 32-10). Kamps also placed first in the discus (108-09) and Safranski took second (personal-best 104-08). Junior Sienna Olech placed third (101-03).
In the long jump, junior Cadence Ferreira placed first (15-06.50) and junior Lydia Allen placed second (15-1.50). Senior Ashlyn Graham placed first in the 400 meters (1:02.74) and freshman Avé Ovegard placed second (personal-best 1:07.50). Junior Auna Flohr placed first in the 800 meters (2:30.83) and junior Leyna Yenny placed third (2:45.70).
Senior Jaeli Jenkins placed second in the javelin (personal-best 128-10) and sophomore Ava Dierolf placed third (personal-best 123-10). Freshman Avery Childre placed second in the 1,600 meters (personal-best 5:52.12) and sophomore Isabella Determan placed third (personal-best 5:52.36). Gallatin also placed first in the 4x100 relay (49.94 seconds) and second in the 4x400 relay (4:13.01).
On the boys side, senior Carson Steckelberg placed first in the 3,200 meters (9:53.93) and senior Garrett Dahlke placed first in the 800 meters (personal-best 2:04.41). Sophomore Jack Murray also placed first in both the shot put (personal-best 50-03) and discus (138-09).
In the 110-meter hurdles, junior Nash Coley placed first (15.17 seconds) and senior Aidan Martin placed third (15.91 seconds). Coley also placed first in the 300-meter hurdles (personal-best 40.23 seconds) and senior Bennett Bradbury placed third (personal-best 44.09 seconds).
In the long jump, junior Rafe Spring placed first (personal-best 21-06.50), junior Lex Steckelberg placed second (personal-best 19-10.50) and junior Ryan Nansel placed third (personal-best 19-8.50). Spring also tied for second in the high jump with junior Tristan Melick (5-06).
In the 200 meters, Melick placed second (personal-best 23.89 seconds) and junior Osker Patterson placed third (personal-best 23.95 seconds). Freshman Louis Kamps placed third in the 100 meters (personal-best 11.55 seconds).
Senior Cooper Macbeth placed second in the javelin (personal-best 141-01). Freshman Reid Bartholomew placed third in the 800 (personal-best 2:10.78). Senior Eddie Williams placed third in both the shot put (personal-best 45-02) and discus (126-03). The Raptors also placed first in both the 4x100 (43.99 seconds) and 4x400 relays (3:27.36).
Gallatin’s boys will next compete at the Harry “Swede” Dahlberg Invitational on April 21 in Butte, and the girls will compete at the Optimist Meet on April 22 in Great Falls.
