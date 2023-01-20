Every Monday after a meet, Elina Maganito and Kamiah Leach make their way to the record boards.
The Gallatin freshman swimmers started the weekly tradition on the first day of practice this season, wondering together which program records they could break and figuring out how long it would take to see their own names up there.
“And it’s mostly just looking at technique work, underwaters, all that stuff,” Maganito said. “We’re just trying to go for those records. Seeing that at state, our only opportunity is (two individual events), you’ve just got to put your heart out for both of them.”
Leach said she’s had this competitive edge since elementary school, like when she would take a game of gym class dodgeball “too seriously.”
“I’ve always been putting everything I have into it,” Leach said.
That all-in mentality is reverberating throughout the Gallatin girls swim program, led by four freshmen: Victoria Bender, Kayla Lobb, Leach and Maganito. The group has propelled the Raptors — who scored no points at state last year — to top-six finishes at each meet in the 2022-23 season, despite only having eight total swimmers on the roster.
Several top 20 times in Class AA belong to these swimmers. As of Jan. 14, that includes Leach ranking ninth in the 100 yard breaststroke (1 minute, 14.21 seconds), Maganito ranking 10th in 200 IM (2:25.97) and 11th in the 100 butterfly (1:04.33). As a group, Gallatin ranks second in the 200 breaststroke relay (2:31.07), fourth in the 200 butterfly relay (2:12.01) and fifth in 200 backstroke relay (2:18.01).
Part of that success comes from the inherent ability of each. It also helped that they all jumped into high school swimming together.
“It’s just amazing to know that you’ve got some friends and peers that are the same age as you and you get to experience the same stuff,” Maganito said.
Constructing this collective started with the opportunity of a return to normalcy. After two seasons altered by the COVID-19 pandemic — along with a tumultuous summer highlighted by an extended Swim Center closure — the Bozeman and Gallatin swim teams were just happy to be back in the water, head coach Siobhan Gilmartin said. The idea of a “fresh start” in year three was also exciting, especially being able to draw from the thriving club swimming scene in Bozeman.
The area has three club teams, all of which feed into the Bozeman and Gallatin teams during the high school season. Gilmartin said the high school programs have built a “pretty good reputation” for kids joining and consistently improving during the winter.
“Then they go back to their respective clubs and that is a more holistic approach where they can spend more time digging into technique and things like that,” Gilmartin said. “But the added value of our high school program has spoken for itself in the last 10 years.”
The four Gallatin freshmen all swim for the same club, the Bozeman Barracudas, and each of them made the choice to join the high school team this year separately. In some ways, it was easy. For example, Bender had always dreamed of competing in high school.
For others, some sacrifices had to be made.
About three years ago, Maganito had to drop both gymnastics and taekwondo — where she’d just earned second degree black belt status — to fit her swimming schedule. She said it was “really heartbreaking” to give up both.
“But in order to keep up swimming, it was worth it,” Maganito said.
It was a similar deal for Leach. The plan was to originally play basketball at the high school level, especially with her father, Michael Leach, serving as an assistant on the Gallatin girls basketball coaching staff the previous two seasons.
But after performing better than expected at some of the higher ranking club meets, she decided to solely focus on swimming in high school because, most of all, she loves pushing herself in the pool.
Even though they knew each other from the Barracudas, the group has also dedicated time to growing closer together. That’s included a Secret Santa gift exchange, a cross country ski trip and weekly team dinners before meets. They’ve since become like sisters, Maganito said.
Building that chemistry and team-first mentality translates to the season, where swimmers sometimes compete in certain events to score points for the team, even if it’s not their specialty.
“There’s no favoritism,” Gilmartin said. “It’s not like, because you’re an elite athlete, you maybe get more first choice than a newer swimmer. Everyone kind of pulls their weight and I think that culture is really important to making everyone on our team feel valued.”
That support has been key for swimmers like Lobb. Entering this season, the freshman was hesitant about some of the individualized aspects of high school swim teams. Part of that stemmed from picking up swimming later at the club level than some of her peers.
“It was kind of like being the older kid with the younger kids because we’ve been swimming the same amount of time,” Lobb said. “It’s nice with this being with people the same level who are my age, too. Everybody’s just been really nice and helpful.”
Gilmartin said she’s heard “at least once a week” from Lobb how fun it’s been to be a part of this team. Still, there was some self-doubt from Lobb about her times in practice translating to meets this season.
“And that just has not been what I’ve seen,” Gilmartin said. “She has improved every meet that we’ve gone to and that’s been just really rewarding to see her hard work pay off.”
This season, Lobb’s events include the 100 breaststroke (1:33.01), 100 backstroke (1:24.49) and the 200 freestyle (2:44.91).
Gilmartin said some of the girls on the team also had “preconceived notions” about their potential based on the training group they had been placed in.
“Now when they see their splits showing up right against the girls that are swimming in some training groups higher,” Gilmartin said, “I think that’s really satisfying for me to convince them they are so much more capable than they maybe think they are and watch them grow from there.”
One of those swimmers was Bender, whom Gilmartin calls “a born leader.” After moving to Bozeman from Minnesota last year, Bender said she’s become more comfortable around her team — or a “big family” as she calls it. Gilmartin has enjoyed watching Bender’s “jaw drop” when she’s seen her splits in recent meets.
“That’s been so fun to watch her realize that, not only is she a leader based on her personality, but she’s a leader in the pool, too,” Gilmartin said.
Bender said she personally loves the freestyle events. This season, she’s competed in the 50 free (29.35), 100 free (1:03.41), 200 free (2:24.76) and 500 free (6:43.67).
The continued work ethic of this group has also stood out this season. That includes Maganito, whom Gilmartin said may be one of the hardest swimmers to enter at state based on her versatility, “phenomenal” technique and poise in each meet.
Maganito said she is looking forward to continuing to try out every event she can before state, although she does love the butterfly and freestyle.
While she’ll look to keep dropping time before state, “swimming isn’t really about the times,” Maganito said. “It’s more about what you’re doing, if you’re having fun and the people you’re hanging out with.”
Leach also said she’s trying different events out currently, free from some of the pressure of matching her older teammates at the club level. Recently she’s dedicated extra time to her breaststroke, which dropped four seconds at the Great Falls Invite on Jan. 14 (1:14.21).
Gilmartin called Leach “fiercely competitive,” whether it’s dropping times in the pool or breaking her own pull-up record this past week (40) in the weight room. Leach’s drive has been noticed by fellow swimmers as well, with Bozeman junior Eli Stevens telling Gilmartin, “‘If you give her a wall, she’ll figure out how to climb over it.’”
“And that just really stood out to me (because) she is so resilient, but there is no limit to that talent,” Gilmartin said.
There’s also no limit to the excitement from these four swimmers, whether it be competing at the Class AA meet on Feb. 10-11 in Great Falls or for the next four years. Leach said she wants to help create a “new legacy” for this program, while Maganito looks forward to continue growing as a team.
“It means a lot because Gallatin, our team is small, but having more people join it and bringing it up and kind of raising it sort of really just makes me happy,” Bender said, “because I love swimming and I want other people to love it, too, and kind of embrace it.”
