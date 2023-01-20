Let the news come to you

Every Monday after a meet, Elina Maganito and Kamiah Leach make their way to the record boards.

The Gallatin freshman swimmers started the weekly tradition on the first day of practice this season, wondering together which program records they could break and figuring out how long it would take to see their own names up there.

“And it’s mostly just looking at technique work, underwaters, all that stuff,” Maganito said. “We’re just trying to go for those records. Seeing that at state, our only opportunity is (two individual events), you’ve just got to put your heart out for both of them.”


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

