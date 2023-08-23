Let the news come to you

One of the best goal scorers in Montana’s history graduated off of Gallatin’s state championship-winning team from 2022. As the Raptors prepare to defend their first title, the biggest question facing the team is which players will step up to lead the offense that was so often headlined by Olivia Collins each of the last three years?

“I think that’s something that we’re gonna have to figure out,” head coach Joel Ganey said. “How do you replace 42 goals? The short answer is you don’t.”

Collins, who is now a freshman at Boise State, supplied 33 goals in the regular season and nine more in the playoffs en route to Gallatin finishing the season 15-0-2. She earned Eastern AA Player of the Year each of the last three seasons, and she was the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior and senior.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

