One of the best goal scorers in Montana’s history graduated off of Gallatin’s state championship-winning team from 2022. As the Raptors prepare to defend their first title, the biggest question facing the team is which players will step up to lead the offense that was so often headlined by Olivia Collins each of the last three years?
“I think that’s something that we’re gonna have to figure out,” head coach Joel Ganey said. “How do you replace 42 goals? The short answer is you don’t.”
Collins, who is now a freshman at Boise State, supplied 33 goals in the regular season and nine more in the playoffs en route to Gallatin finishing the season 15-0-2. She earned Eastern AA Player of the Year each of the last three seasons, and she was the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior and senior.
That is a big presence to now be without, but luckily for the Raptors, plenty of talent still remains.
Ten players from last year’s varsity return for this season, which begins at 2 p.m. Thursday against Billings Skyview at Bozeman Sports Park. Of those 10, four are seniors: Sophine Archer, who has been playing center back since she was a freshman; Auna Flohr and Madison Campos, both outside backs; and Natalie Sippos, a midfielder who had four goals and 10 assists last season and has since committed to the University of Nevada.
While the team will have to put forth a new goalie — Averi Smith also graduated — Ganey is encouraged by the return of several back line players and their unchanged goal of being a strong defensive unit. The Raptors allowed just 11 goals last season (seven in the regular season, four in the playoffs).
“I think it’s been a feature of us the last couple years that we defend really well,” Ganey said. “And I think our attack has been a good defense as well, in terms of us being able to keep the ball and create chances and pin other teams back, and that’s been helpful for our defense. I don’t want to sell our back line short either. I think we’ve had really strong players that have played for us in the back and done a really good job for us over the last couple of years.”
Junior Emery Streets is the team’s leading returning scorer from last year (13 goals with 10 assists). Juniors Maddie Andresen, Grace Emmert, Lyla Streets and sophomores Izzie Donaghey and Kira Tsukamoto round out what should be a cohesive group.
Ganey said it would be easy to think last season’s result can be replicated, but the 2022 team succeeded in part because of its willingness to not look too far ahead. He wants this year’s team to operate similarly.
“The pool of players we have are definitely driven and want to achieve the same level of success and would love to achieve the same level of success,” he said. “I’d also say, though, that they know that we have a lot of work ahead of us.”
Raptors boys team primed to take next step
Gallatin’s boys soccer team earned a playoff spot last season, but with several returning players and a full year of experience with head coach Michael Furstenberg, the Raptors could aim significantly higher in 2023.
“I feel like last year they allowed other teams to kind of dictate what our success was going to be,” Furstenberg said. “So this year I’m kind of trying to flip that for them, just trying to let them know that we dictate our success rather than our opponents.”
A mindset shift is a good start, but the Raptors may also have the roster to back it up.
They’ll have to find a new goalie, but they will boast a back line of senior returners Sam Johnson and Cole Woodward along with fellow senior Bailey Boettcher, who has come back to town after one year of playing in Florida.
Oliver Boettcher is now a junior after being the team’s leading scorer last season (14 goals, three assists). He’ll be joined in the midfield and on attack by seniors Nick Cialella (three goals), Charlie Williams (seven goals, five assists), Landon Raile (three goals, two assists) and Dylan Nelson (five goals, six assists). Senior Bryce Tasker, sophomore Ezekiel Leighton and juniors Allister Holton, Edgar Reyes and Holden Wingo round out a group with great continuity.
Furstenberg sees the potential in the team, and the preseason has been promising so far as he enters his second season as the coach.
“They know what to do. Now it’s kind of just right back into the flow of things versus trying to set the standard last year,” Furstenberg said. He added that so many returners have “helped with leadership for the younger players at the start of the season, kind of setting the tone and what’s to be expected. So already they’ve kind of settled in.”
