Possession flipped quicker than the Billings Skyview back line could react, and Gallatin senior Madison Campos took advantage.
The Falcons had a two-on-one situation with the Raptors’ freshman goalkeeper Auna Litzen, but the ball was cleared away. Another pass quickly made its way to Campos on the left side of the field.
Campos dribbled up to the box and cut inside. She sent a swift pass over to junior striker Emery Streets, who lifted a shot into the top right corner of the net.
Streets said the Raptors had been working on pressing offensively, which paid off nicely on Streets’ goal — her second of the match.
“Obviously they were really good in the first half especially and they gave us some problems,” Streets said. “But it was a team effort and we were able to just find the back of the net and we were able to work hard and that's just the hard work paying off.”
Gallatin — the defending Class AA girls soccer champion — is still working on how to replace prolific goalscorer and two-time Montana Gatorade Player of the Year Olivia Collins, who scored 42 times last season. But a 3-0 victory to open the season over Skyview Thursday afternoon isn’t a shabby way to start.
“I think we still have a lot of work to do,” Gallatin head coach Joel Ganey said. “But it was a really good start. Especially in the second half, we did a really good job of moving the ball around more and finding the open pockets of space, which (allowed us) to create better chances.”
Streets — who scored 13 goals last season — opened her 2023 season with a pair Thursday, and nearly added a third with just under two minutes to play.
“You always want your striker to have some confidence," Ganey said. "So scoring early in the season, hopefully she gets some confidence under her belt and keeps going."
Streets added that, while 42 goals is “hard to replace,” the Raptors aren’t worried about their attack and will be "more well-rounded" offensively.
Another replacement the Raptors made this season is at goalkeeper, with Averi Smith graduating. Litzen is stepping in this season and made several big saves for her first clean sheet Thursday, including a diving save on a Skyview free kick near the end of the match.
“She definitely had to shake off some nerves,” Ganey said, “but we were excited to see how she does and she's been working hard. So we're excited to see if she can keep going and keep working hard and keep improving.”
Offensively, Gallatin opened the scoring in the fourth minute off a counter attack. Streets got the ball in a one-on-one situation with the Skyview keeper and slotted a shot on frame to put the Raptors up 1-0.
Gallatin took that 1-0 advantage into halftime, a product of the Raptors not creating enough chances throughout the rest of the first half, Ganey said. At the break, the Raptors talked about how they could move the ball more efficiently to get open players in space.
“First half, we were sitting in a little bit and looking more for balls off the press,” Streets added. “But in the second half, we were looking more for a ball in behind and finding the crosses, which I think worked out well.”
Less than five minutes into the second half, that came to fruition. Senior midfielder Natalie Sippos received the ball in traffic just outside the top of the box, dribbling in traffic to find an opening. Sippos then fired a shot to the bottom left corner of goal, putting the Raptors up 2-0.
Streets added the third goal for insurance in the 69th minute, earning Gallatin its first win of the season. As the title defense continues, both Ganey and Streets said the Raptors will take things one match at a time and look to improve each day, a mantra Gallatin has adopted each of the past three seasons.
“We had a lot of success last year, but we're not letting that get to our heads,” Streets said. “We know it's one game at a time and we're a different team (than last year). And we want to prove to everyone that we can do it again.”
