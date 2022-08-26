Let the news come to you

The Billings West and Gallatin girls soccer teams, last year’s participants in a thrilling state championship match, met to open the season on Thursday and showed neither were likely going to back down this season despite graduation losses from both sides.

When it was over, Gallatin returned to Bozeman with a 2-1 victory as Raptors senior Olivia Collins picked up where she left off last season.

The Raptors and Bears ended last season by playing a drama-filled championship match at Amend Park in Billings, with West coming out on top 1-0.

