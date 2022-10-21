The Gallatin backline didn’t clear the ball away quickly enough, and Missoula Big Sky’s Avory DeCoite made the Raptors pay.
The freshman forward has been one of the best goal scorers in Class AA this season — 23 goals and 20 assists entering Friday — and it took her less than four minutes to add to her tally. DeCoite intercepted the ball, took a quick dribble into the middle of the box and scored to give the Eagles an early 1-0 lead.
But the Raptors didn’t panic. In fact, not much changed about their approach after surrendering the early score.
Eastern AA No. 1 seed Gallatin responded in explosive fashion, putting six unanswered goals on the board for a 6-1 victory over Western AA No. 4 seed Big Sky in the Class AA girls soccer quarterfinals at Bozeman Sports Park. Senior forward Olivia Collins scored five goals and sophomore midfielder Emery Streets added another goal late.
“I think that's kind of been us all season — nothing's really rattled us,” Gallatin head coach Joel Ganey said. “I think we've done a good job of sticking to our plan and doing our thing and (staying true to) who we are.”
After securing a first round bye thanks to a dominant regular season, the Raptors (13-0-2) had to wait an extra three days to begin their playoff run. Ganey called it “a blessing and a curse,” given how there is extra time to rest, yet the break can also halt a team’s rhythm.
“We were playing well and doing really well all season,” Ganey said. “So the risk of losing that rhythm was rough. But I think we got it back fairly quickly into the game.”
Collins added that Gallatin was itching to play again after having last faced crosstown rival Bozeman on Oct. 11.
“Definitely after playing twice a week the entire season, that was a long time just for practicing,” Collins said. “But it was still fun, and I think we were really prepared.”
Collins was instrumental in regaining a rhythm, providing a lethal finish in front of goal as she’s done all season.
After the Raptors trailed 1-0 early, Collins scored in the 11th minute to tie the game 1-1. About three minutes later, senior midfielder Tessa Scott sent a through ball to Collins in the box. Collins gathered with her first touch, then slotted a shot into the back of the net to give Gallatin a 2-1 lead.
As impressive as Collins was in one-on-one situations, the service she received from her teammates was equally so. Junior Natalie Sippos, sophomore Madi Andresen and Scott were consistently setting up Collins with scoring chances.
“Every single game, I couldn't score without them,” Collins said. “They just combine super well. They just have great chemistry in the midfield and that allows us to create that space and create those opportunities.”
But even with those passes, teams still need a forward skilled enough to finish. Collins was up to the task.
“That's what Olivia does. She's dangerous any time on and off the ball,” Ganey said. “They even had a player that followed her around for the whole second half and it didn't really make a difference.”
Collins added to her tally in the 29th minute off another Scott through ball, splitting two defenders and scoring to give Gallatin a 3-1 lead heading into halftime. Ganey said the team discussed adding another goal or two for insurance and starting the second half better than the first.
As Big Sky tried to play a ball to the backline in the 59th minute, Collins saw another opening. She intercepted the pass, split two defenders again and scored in the bottom right corner. Less than a minute later, Collins finished to put the Raptors up 5-1. Streets added an exclamation point in the 88th minute.
Collins said a focus for the Raptors’ attack was finding the spaces between the Big Sky midfield and backline. The midfield trio of Sippos, Andresen and Scott consistently exploited that with through balls and low crosses.
It also helped how unselfish Gallatin played, with Collins looking to create for her teammates amid her scoring flurry.
“We love sharing the ball,” Collins said. “We love helping each other grow and helping each other succeed. We all try to be super selfless with each other and we know that everything is a team effort.”
Defensively, the Raptors shored up after surrendering the initial Big Sky goal. Ganey said the plan was to press high on Big Sky’s attack and keep the ball in the midfield.
“I think when we did that, it was really successful and we were able to keep them pinned in and not let them out,” Ganey said. “I think that was huge for us today.”
The collaborative effort was instrumental in advancing Gallatin in the playoffs. The Raptors will next face the winner of Western AA No. 2 seed Helena and Eastern AA No. 3 seed Bozeman, which takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday. The following semifinal match will be Tuesday, with Gallatin hosting.
Ganey said that, even at the beginning of the season, the focus has always been on advancing to the next playoff game. The Raptors have state championship aspirations, and starting off this postseason run with a 6-1 margin of victory is an impressive opening statement.
“I think that's definitely a huge confidence boost for us, and I think we're sending a message to other teams,” Collins said. “But at the same time, we focus on one game at a time, so we're not going to anticipate anything or assume anything. We've just got to focus on the next game and get our heads in the right space.”
