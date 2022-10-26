Reaching a state championship game is no small feat. To do it in consecutive seasons makes the accomplishment even more impressive.
Gallatin reached the title game in 2021 and lost by a single goal. The Raptors have since navigated a full offseason of waiting and training followed by a regular season of fighting off all other challengers, and on the other side of it all, they have put themselves back in the championship game.
Gallatin saw a three-goal lead shrink down to one on Wednesday afternoon against Helena High, but ultimately the Raptors did as they have done all season and remained in control. Gallatin claimed a 4-2 victory in the semifinals of the Class AA playoffs at Bozeman Sports Park, sending the team to the state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at the same location against Missoula Sentinel.
“It was difficult,” senior Tessa Scott said, looking at the overall season. “We had to train every single day, and we had to work hard to get to where we are, and I'm really proud of us for that. Every single day that we put in the work led us to here.”
The Raptors (14-0-2) built a 3-0 lead in the first half against the Bengals (10-4-2), the No. 2 seed from the West that defeated Bozeman in a shootout in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Scott opened the scoring thanks to an assist from junior Natalie Sippos. The pair have long tried this season to get into set pieces after bluffing a long corner kick, and their attempt early in Wednesday’s game paid off. Sippos was forced by the defense toward the end line, so she passed back through some traffic to find Scott.
“I think Natalie and Tessa are so good in those moments of combining in tight spaces,” head coach Joel Ganey said.
Senior Olivia Collins, the state’s leading scorer with 38 goals coming into the game, put Gallatin ahead 2-0 by dribbling through the box and shooting past goalkeeper Tauni Moore. Collins later assisted on a goal by sophomore Emery Streets that gave Gallatin a three-goal cushion.
“As we settled down and started connecting more and controlling the game, I think we were getting more chances and better looks,” Ganey said, “and that was that period where I thought we controlled the game probably the best.”
The Bengals scored twice before halftime, however, to narrow the margin at the break. Both goals resulted from corner kicks. Freshman Elli Wilson scored the first, and junior Avery Kraft had the second just before the half ended.
“I think on those corner kicks we lost our individual duels,” Ganey said. “That's kind of one of those things that happens, and we needed to regroup. At least we had halftime to take a breather and talk about it. It was kind of a bummer to lose that three-goal lead because we were kind of in control at that moment.”
For the remainder of the game, though, the Bengals didn’t have many offensive chances. Wilson did have one shot in the second half that might have been a tying goal had she not pushed it over the goal.
“I think those set pieces are where they're most dangerous, and we've got to tighten that up a little,” Ganey said. “But I think in the run of play we kind of knew what their trends were and what they would try to do. We knew that they like to attack on the wings. They have speedy wingers who like to get crosses in, and I think we nullified that really well.”
Collins scored the team’s final goal past the midway point of the second half. Sippos won the ball on the right wing and passed back toward the center. Collins settled the ball and shot off the left post and in, well ahead of a diving Moore.
The Bengals had no more answers. Gallatin’s players rushed the field as the final whistle blew to celebrate their return to the title game.
Collins said the team’s attitude throughout the year has been a highlight of this run. Regardless of injuries or challenging moments of games, she said the team has remained steady and focused on its end goal.
“We've worked so hard, and I don't think there's another team in the state that's worked as hard as us,” Collins said. “It definitely is a lot of work, but we hold each other accountable, and when we achieve those certain goals and take care of our business it feels good.”
That resolve showed once again on Wednesday. Though the Raptors never trailed, they were on shaky ground after giving up two goals.
“We had this idea throughout the season that we don't want things to faze us. We want to keep our heads calm,” Sippos said. “Obviously it was a minor inconvenience throughout the game, but we were able to keep our heads in the game and push through it.”
Though the Raptors haven’t played Sentinel this year, Ganey remembers the team’s talent level from a quarterfinal game against them last season — a 2-0 win for Gallatin. He is hopeful his own team takes advantage of the opportunity it has against the Spartans this season as well.
“They've done everything we've asked of them and more,” Ganey said of his team. “When we got in the championship last year, we talked about there are some schools that never make it to a championship and so we need to enjoy this moment. So to get there two years in a row is unreal. I think the season we had is awesome, and we've got to keep going. We've got one more to play.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.