Reaching a state championship game is no small feat. To do it in consecutive seasons makes the accomplishment even more impressive.

Gallatin reached the title game in 2021 and lost by a single goal. The Raptors have since navigated a full offseason of waiting and training followed by a regular season of fighting off all other challengers, and on the other side of it all, they have put themselves back in the championship game.

Gallatin saw a three-goal lead shrink down to one on Wednesday afternoon against Helena High, but ultimately the Raptors did as they have done all season and remained in control. Gallatin claimed a 4-2 victory in the semifinals of the Class AA playoffs at Bozeman Sports Park, sending the team to the state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at the same location against Missoula Sentinel.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

