Gallatin girls soccer falls 1-0 in Class AA title game to Billings West By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Oct 29, 2021 Billings West's Ashlyn Dvorak clears the ball as Gallatin's Indigo Andresen charges the goal during the Class AA championship match on Friday at Amend Park in Billings. Mike Clark/Billings Gazette TOP: Bozeman Gallatin's Olivia Collins (facing) hugs teammates Sophine Archer (11) and Indigo Andresen (6) after Friday's loss to Billings West in the Class AA championship game. ABOVE: Billings West's Mary Speare and Gallatin's Aydan Paul get tangled up. Mike Clark/Billings Gazette Billings West's Mary Speare and Gallatin's Aydan Paul get tangled up during the Class AA championship match Friday at Amend Park in Billings. Mike Clark/Billings Gazette Gallatin's Indigo Andresen controls the ball against Billings West. Mike Clark/Billings Gazette Gallatin's Aydan Paul drives toward the goal against Billings West on Friday. Mike Clark/Billings Gazette Billings West's Ashlyn Dvorak deflects a shot by Gallatin's Elizabeth Springman (4) during Friday's match. Mike Clark/Billings Gazette Gallatin's Auna Flohr heads the ball on Friday against Billings West. Mike Clark/Billings Gazette BILLINGS — Gallatin spent 59 minutes waiting for an equalizer that never came.The Raptors created plenty of dangerous scoring chances — as they always hope to do — but each one went unfulfilled.The team's third meeting with Billings West this season was just as close as the others. But a Mary Speare goal in the 21st minute was enough this time to lift the Golden Bears to a 1-0 win in the Class AA championship on Friday evening at Amend Park. Gallatin, in just its second year as a program, ascended to heights not often expected of such new schools. Despite the loss, there was still a profound sense of accomplishment.“Obviously we’re disappointed we couldn’t win tonight,” junior defender Indigo Andresen said, “but I think we exceeded our expectations for what we had at the beginning of the season. I think we were the better team. We had more shots and more opportunities. It just came down to us being unlucky on our shots.”The Raptors finished the year 12-2-4. They didn’t lose until their 12th game of the season against Billings Skyview and didn’t lose again until the title game. Both losses came by one goal.The Bears finished 16-0-2 — unbeaten, but not untied. Gallatin played them as close as anybody this season, tying in both the regular-season meetings to provide the only blemishes on West’s record.Gallatin head coach Joel Ganey said the team may have entered Friday’s game with some nerves, but he saw those dissipate quickly. Gallatin kept West goalkeeper Ashlyn Dvorak busy all evening with an unending attack.“She plays really high out of the box, and she had a couple times where she maybe misread it or wasn’t quite right,” Bears head coach Rob Zimmerman said. “But when she’s between the pipes and the ball’s coming, you’re pretty confident she’s going to make some big saves. I’m proud to be able to call her my goalkeeper.”In the game’s first 17 minutes, Gallatin’s Caris Follett had one shot tipped away over the crossbar and another saved cleanly. Those chances were in addition to a sequence that drew Dvorak far out of the goal and left Olivia Collins with the ball with only a few defenders to beat. One of them kicked away her shot attempt and the game stayed scoreless.In the 21st minute, West was awarded a free kick and made it count. After a few touches from the original kick, Jaida Casares sent the ball to Speare in the box. She scored in the lower right side, beating a diving Averi Smith.“I can really only think of the one chance they had, and they finished it,” Ganey said. In the 26th minute, Elizabeth Springman received a pass from Collins, and her initial shot was saved. After Collins and a West defender tumbled to the ground trying to control the rebound, Springman shot again, but it was saved once more.“I think we had a lot more chances than them,” said Follett, a junior, “so it was super frustrating to see just one goal go in because we definitely had a lot more chances and a lot more dangerous chances.”Gallatin nearly tied the game several times in the second half as well.Collins had a shot in the 46th minute saved. In the 54th minute, she received a long pass from Tessa Scott down the right side, but her ensuing shot was blocked. An Andresen attempt in the 71st minute was saved. In the 73rd, Collins shot wide right. In the 74th, Andresen shot high and cleared the crossbar.“We re-emphasized points we had trained on during the week, and I think we saw it all come to fruition and we created a bunch of chances,” Ganey said. “I thought the goalkeeper did great. That’s the way soccer goes sometimes. Sometimes you put them away, sometimes you don’t.”Zimmerman credited Ganey’s coaching and called Gallatin and his own team “the two best teams in the state.”“They’re one of those teams we match up so evenly against,” Zimmerman said. “I think they played a great game today. They had tons of opportunities, and we were fortunate they didn’t capitalize on one of them.”The title is Zimmerman’s third as a girls soccer coach. He won at Great Falls CMR in 2014 and at West in 2019.The Raptors were slow to claim their runners-up trophy as players and coaches huddled in a circle to provide consolation. Ganey said he was "so, so proud of how far we've come in two short years."The loss hurt, but the Raptors have already proven to be capable of so much. They hope to be back on this stage sooner rather than later."We're going to keep going up," Andresen said. "We'll hopefully be back, state championship next year, and just keep growing and working hard and building a good team bond." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 