Gallatin started last season with a few results that gave the team confidence right at the beginning of its inaugural campaign.
With a 3-0 win on Saturday against Great Falls CMR, the Raptors are 3-0-1 this year — another strong start that has fostered optimism and further proven the team can be a dangerous opponent.
“I think we surprised some people and surprised ourselves last year,” Raptors head coach Joel Ganey said. “This year, I expect to have good results. I maybe don’t expect to not have a loss yet, but I think we’ve been playing well enough that we deserve what we have right now. I think we’ve earned every result we’ve had so far.”
After a tie against Billings West to open the season, the Raptors notched wins against Billings Senior and Great Falls High. Saturday’s match against the Rustlers (0-4) stretched the win streak to three, but it took until after halftime for Gallatin to take control.
The Raptors had a few scoring chances at the end of the first half but were held off the scoreboard until sophomore Auna Flohr scored in the 41st minute after finding the ball along the weak side.
“She was unmarked on that back post,” Ganey said.
Natalie Sippos assisted on the play.
Junior Olivia Collins provided more breathing room about nine minutes later. Madison Anderson lofted a ball high, Collins tracked it from inside the box and landed a soft header into the left side of the goal.
“Madi had a great ball, and I was able to kind of sneak in behind and I just read the ball I guess,” Collins said.
She added a second goal in the 60th minute off an assist from Tessa Scott. Collins credited Scott with a well-aimed free kick.
“I was able to anticipate that too, so I just had lots of space to work with basically just me and the goalie,” Collins said.
From there, the Raptors held off every advance from the Rustlers. Ganey said CMR’s scheme made scoring chances tough to come by in the first 40 minutes, but he praised his team for settling into a groove and finding the appropriate spaces to execute some offense.
“We found it right away, which is great, but it doesn’t always work that way,” he said. “It was great the girls came out and were able to find those chances right after halftime because that’s such a pivotal moment in the game.”
It’s still early in the season, but Collins and Ganey are both seeing growth in the team from a year ago.
The quick start is similar, but they recognize a new sort of levelheadedness.
“I think we tried to not really expect or anticipate anything,” Collins said. “We’ve obviously built off of what we gained last year. I think we’re getting back into the groove of things pretty easily. We’re really proud of ourselves, but we’re not going to get overconfident.”
Burke records hat trick in Gallatin win over Rustlers
Twenty minutes had just barely elapsed, and Max Burke already had a hat trick.
Gallatin head coach Ben Hietala asked the team to dominate in the pregame huddle on the edge of the field. It didn’t take long for the Raptors to answer the call.
A Nikolas Udstuen goal in the seventh minute got things started, and Burke’s flurry of goals followed shortly after. The Raptors were well on their way to a 5-1 win against Great Falls CMR on Saturday at Bozeman High.
Gallatin lost its first two games of the season but has bounced back with a two-game winning streak after also beating Great Falls High on Thursday.
“Being four games in, we’re starting to feel more comfortable moving the ball, trying to possess the ball and create good goal-scoring opportunities,” Hietala said. “Today we tried to be a bit more aggressive and play the ball behind the back line of CMR, and it worked out pretty well for us.”
The offensive aggression was evident early, as senior Kegan Farmer lofted a free kick into the box where Udstuen directed it toward the goal. Rustlers (0-4) goalkeeper John Huestis saved Udstuen’s first attempt but couldn’t corral it. Udstuen collected the rebound and scored on a second try.
“Whenever you have a goal in the first five minutes, it sets a good tone,” Hietala said. “Especially having a captain who plays defense go up on a set piece and bury it from another senior, it was fantastic. Kegan played a great pass over there.”
That goal was just the beginning.
Burke, another senior, scored off an assist from classmate Brian Bachmann just six minutes after Udstuen’s goal. It was Burke’s first goal of the season, and his next two came quickly afterward.
“After the first one you kind of relax more and your head is in the mindframe of scoring more,” Burke said.
He got his next chance two minutes later, in the 15th minute, following a handball foul by CMR right in front of the goal. Burke drilled the penalty shot past Huestis for a 3-0 lead.
In the 20th minute, senior Chase Stohlmann shot from the right and was pushed away. But he was credited with an assist after Burke located the rebound and scored for the third time in seven minutes.
“He’s a hungry forward,” Hietala said. “He’s always looking to run in behind, find the ball to his feet and connect with his teammates. You need a goal scorer who is always looking to find the net, and he bleeds scoring goals.”
CMR’s Connor Brost got the Rustlers on the scoreboard with a goal in the 32nd minute, but that’s all CMR would muster.
Burke also assisted on Gallatin’s final score, a goal from senior Rowen Luehder in the 56th minute during the second half.
The Raptors kept the pressure on throughout the entire contest. Several shots missed just wide or a bit high. Gallatin found a lot of success running breakaway plays down both sidelines to get aspiring goal scorers in space to operate.
“We’re best friends off the field so we trust everybody, and we’re very loud on the field so we know when everybody’s running or behind. I think that shows we’re a faster team up top,” Burke said. “It shows we have more potential than we showed today. Down the road, we have more threats than the three guys who scored today.”
Saturday’s burst of scoring was a point of pride. Hietala said the goal is now consistency.
“It takes a lot of courage to play together, move the ball and try to play at a high speed,” he said. “Today was a good step to keep the ball moving and create good chances, but we do have a lot of work ahead to get to the speed of play where we can do that against everyone in the state.”
Bozeman, Gallatin volleyball compete at Great Falls tourney
Bozeman went 4-0 at the Great Falls Crossover tournament on Saturday without dropping a set.
Playing best-of-three-sets matches, the Hawks won against Kalispell Glacier (25-17, 25-16), Helena High (25-22, 25-21), Helena Capital (25-13, 25-9) and Kalispell Flathead (27-25, 25-18).
Across the four matches, junior Carissa Stratman led the team with 29 kills. She also tied for the team high with seven aces with senior Jenavieve Lynch. Lynch led the team with 27 digs during the day.
Junior Clara Fox supplied 67 assists, and sophomore Bria Isley led with four blocks.
Gallatin’s team went 2-2 during the tournament, earning wins against Capital (25-19, 25-15) and Glacier (25-15, 25-23) while losing to Flathead (17-25, 20-25) and Helena High (22-25, 14-25).
During the four matches, senior Ryann Eddins tallied 24 kills and 11 digs, and freshman Cadence Lundgren recorded eight kills to go with eight blocks. Sophomore Addie Swanson had 62 assists, four kills and three aces.
Bozeman girls soccer beats Great FallsBozeman senior Marika Schultz scored twice on Saturday to help the Hawks on their way to a 3-0 home victory against Great Falls High.
The win improves Bozeman’s record to 2-2 this season.
Schultz scored in the ninth and 49th minutes off assists from sophomore Sidney Kirsch and senior Annalise Pessl, respectively. Senior Darby Hannan scored Bozeman’s final goal off an assist from classmate Miles Al-chokhachy in the 58th minute.
