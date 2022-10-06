Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Gallatin won 2-0 on Thursday against Great Falls High, securing the Eastern AA’s top seed for the upcoming playoffs.

The Raptors received goals from Emery Streets and Indigo Andresen. Olivia Collins assisted on both scores.

Gallatin improved to 10-0-2 this year and can enjoy a home playoff game through at least the semifinals.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you