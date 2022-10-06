Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Gallatin won 2-0 on Thursday against Great Falls High, securing the Eastern AA’s top seed for the upcoming playoffs.
The Raptors received goals from Emery Streets and Indigo Andresen. Olivia Collins assisted on both scores.
Gallatin improved to 10-0-2 this year and can enjoy a home playoff game through at least the semifinals.
The Bison dropped to 3-7-2 this season.
