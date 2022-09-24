Gallatin has a pair of home games remaining this season, but senior day — and all the emotions that come with it — was scheduled for Saturday against Billings West.
“It kind of settles in for me that this is the team I grew up with and being able to play with them in high school is amazing,” said Tessa Scott, one of the five seniors. “It’s great to have this day for us and celebrate all of our hard work as a team.”
The afternoon was especially celebratory as the Raptors picked up a 1-0 win over the Golden Bears at Bozeman Sports Park.
Afterward, Scott and her classmates were honored on the field. Also included in the festivities were Indigo Andersen, Olivia Collins, Caris Follett and Averi Smith.
“We’ve had them since our first year as a program when they were sophomores — all except for Caris, who moved in the next year,” head coach Joel Ganey said. “All of them feel like such a part of the family. I enjoy being able to coach them so much. To be able to celebrate them, and with a victory, is really cool.”
Gallatin’s score came after several missed opportunities near West’s goal. Collins was whistled offsides twice in the first half, and several corner kicks were cleared away.
But about midway through the first half, Collins got free to the left of West’s goal. She kept the ball away from Neleh Bergstrom and offered a soft pass into the center. Sophomore Emery Streets was there to put a kick on it. The ball deflected off the right hand of Bears goalie Maria Ackerman as she dived to her right, but it wound up in the net anyway.
“That goal was just a lot of hard work by Liv to win it back and then just poke it over to me,” Streets said. “I’m glad she could get an assist in senior day.”
The Raptors won the season series with the Bears 2-0 after also winning the first game of the season 2-1 in Billings. The teams tied twice in the regular season in 2021 before eventually meeting in the AA state title game, won 1-0 by West.
“I believe both teams have improved a lot (this season),” Scott said. “Our first game felt a little rough for us, but we took into account what we needed to work on.
“They’ve definitely gotten a lot stronger. They always have been a strong team and good competition as well.”
After the score, the Raptors largely kept pressure away from their goal.
“I think we did a much better job (compared to the first meeting) of controlling the midfield and playing through the midfield and having a very purposeful attack, which I think is good because we’ve been working on combining with our forwards a little bit,” Ganey said. “To come in and do that well this game against a quality opponent was really cool to see.”
The Raptors gave the Bears (4-2-3) their second loss of the season. Gallatin improved to 7-0-2 this year, setting up an important five-game stretch — which includes three road games, including at Bozeman — to end the regular season.
“Honestly I love the way my team is improving,” Scott said. “I think we’ve done a good job of staying well-connected and unified. I’d like to see us continue growing together.”
