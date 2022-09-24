Let the news come to you

Gallatin has a pair of home games remaining this season, but senior day — and all the emotions that come with it — was scheduled for Saturday against Billings West.

“It kind of settles in for me that this is the team I grew up with and being able to play with them in high school is amazing,” said Tessa Scott, one of the five seniors. “It’s great to have this day for us and celebrate all of our hard work as a team.”

The afternoon was especially celebratory as the Raptors picked up a 1-0 win over the Golden Bears at Bozeman Sports Park.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

