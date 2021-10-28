top story Gallatin football identifies program's growth ahead of first playoff game By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 28, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now TOP: The Gallatin football team celebrates a win against Billings Skyview with its student section at Van Winkle Stadium on Oct. 22. ABOVE: Gallatin’s Garrett Coley (middle) and Carson Ely (right) congratulate Tyler Nansel after a play against Billings West on Sept. 10. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Gallatin’s Garret Coley (middle) and Carson Ely (right) congratulate Tyler Nansel after a play against Billings West on Sept. 10 at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin quarterback Garret Dahlke keeps the ball for a run against Billings Skyview on Oct. 22 at Van Winkle Stadium. If a fourth-down pass over the middle doesn't get batted down against Bozeman, Gallatin likely would be entering the Class AA playoffs with a three-game winning streak.The Raptors were threatening to score the go-ahead touchdown against the Hawks on Oct. 15, but Garrett Dahlke's pass was tipped away in the final minute. Gallatin entered that game fresh off a 42-0 win against Belgrade the week before, and the Raptors responded to the Bozeman loss by posting a 49-0 win against Billings Skyview in the regular season finale.Those two wins gave the Raptors a pair of Eastern AA victories, just enough to earn the conference's sixth seed in the playoffs and an extra week in their season. In just the school’s second year, Gallatin (4-5, 2-5 Eastern AA) earned a playoff berth and will play at Helena (7-2, 5-2), the Western AA’s No. 3 seed, at 7 p.m. Friday.Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler said the team understands its underdog status. It comes with the territory of being the new school.“We obviously still have a lot to prove,” he said. “For us, I think we’ve kind of been like that all of last year and this year. I think it’s a comfortable position for us to be in. We’re used to it.”Chandler has noticed improvement in all three phases of the game throughout the season. More than that, he can see the development of a culture and identity in the program’s second year.“If you watch our film, we’re definitely not perfect, but I think our kids always play hard, they fight all the way until the last play and I think they have each other’s backs,” Chandler said. “We didn’t win all of those games, but we were in them and they were fighting tooth and nail all the way through to the end. We’re proud of them for that.”Internally, the players can see their own development also.The offense, in particular, has been nearly unstoppable in the team’s last three games, scoring a combined 126 points. Dahlke, filling in for Braeden Mikkelson at quarterback, threw five touchdown passes in each game. Against Skyview, the team also racked up 209 yards rushing, led by Bryce Mikkelson’s 163 yards.“We’re one of the smallest O-lines in the state,” senior center Carson Ely said. “It felt great to be able to run the ball last week and get moving up front to get our backs going. And then when you’re scoring like that, it’s just great energy on the sidelines.”Chandler said a quarterback decision — Dahlke or Braeden Mikkelson — will come later in the week depending on the progress the latter has made since suffering a hand injury. After a 2-0 start, the Raptors suffered a four-game losing streak against Billings West, Billings Senior, Great Falls and Great Falls CMR. They got back on track against Belgrade and kept it rolling.“I think we’re in a good headspace with our team,” Ely said. “We’re happy with how we’ve been performing recently. Just looking to keep that going into the postseason.”The Bengals enter the playoffs on a four-game winning streak, in part because of strong play by senior quarterback Kaden Huot. He’s thrown for over 1,900 yards this season along with 23 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 571 yards and seven more scores.“He’s a stud. He can kind of do everything,” Chandler said of Huot. “He’s accurate, he’s athletic, he can run. He’s got a good understanding of their offense.”Chandler also identified receiver/defensive back Chase McGurran (48 catches, 703 yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions) and lineman Forrest Suero (15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks) as key players for Helena.“He’s one of the best kids in the state,” Chandler said of Suero. “Hard to block and he’s a good blocker on the offensive line. … Top to bottom, they have a really solid, well-rounded team.”This will be the first time Gallatin has faced Helena, but Chandler, the former defensive coordinator at Bozeman, is familiar with the Bengals from a playoff matchup a few years ago.“And a lot of the kids that are starting now were starting then,” he said, “so they’ve got some three-year starters that are pretty good.”Chandler, though, sees that same kind of progression in his own players, many of whom he coached when they were freshmen and sophomores at Bozeman.“I know how much growth they’ve made in such a short amount of time,” he said. “It’s the same guys on this team, but it’s a totally different team.”The coach said the Raptors have been in a position for two years of having to earn the respect they crave. "I know how much growth they've made in such a short amount of time," he said. "It's the same guys on this team, but it's a totally different team."The coach said the Raptors have been in a position for two years of having to earn the respect they crave. Making the playoffs was the first step. Competing hard and possibly winning comes next."It's a position we had a goal to be in," senior linebacker Tyler Bachich said. "We knew what we could do, and we did it. We're here, and we're ready to make the best of our opportunity." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 