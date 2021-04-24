The Raptors defeated Billings Skyview 5-3 and Billings West 6-2, while the Gallatin girls tied West 4-4.
Against the Skyview boys in singles play, No. 1 Braeden Butler won 6-3, 6-2, No. 3 Graham Overton won 6-0, 6-2 and No. 4 Matthew Walach won 6-2, 2-6 (12-10). Gallatin’s Max Dafanti and Jamie Dahman won at No. 4 doubles 6-2, 6-4 while Jake Farne and Ayden Schonhoff also won at No. 1 doubles.
The Raptors boys swept the singles matches against West. Butler won 6-2, 6-0, No. 2 Will Gram won 6-1, 6-1, Overton was victorious 6-1, 6-3 and Walach won 1-6, 6-4 (10-8). Dafanti and Dahman won 6-0, 6-2. Farne and Schonhoff also won 6-3, 7-5.
Gallatin’s girls won three doubles matches against West. No. 1 Averi Smith and Makayla Otey won 6-0, 6-2, No. 3 Trinity Simmons and Ritu Bajwa won 6-0, 6-0 and No. 4 Anne Baldwin and Alivia Ballenger won 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 singles player Julia Stevenson also won 7-5, 6-3.
